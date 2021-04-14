Rescue in the Gulf after severe storm capsizes ship
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 13, 2021 9:55 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 14, 2021 9:47 AM EDT
Bruce J. Simon recorded as his vessel maneuvered through stormy waters in the Gulf of Mexico, near where another boat capsized during that same storm on April 13.
Search and rescues for multiple people in the water were underway by the United States Coast Guard on Tuesday afternoon after at least one commercial lift vessel capsized during a severe storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard, along with the help of several good Samaritans, helped rescue six people from the turbulent waters of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday after their boat capsized. The agency said it is still searching for more passengers, but it did not state how many more people are missing.
However, NOLA.com reported that there were at least 18 people believed to be on board the 129-foot vessel named the "Seacor Power."
The Coast Guard revised its initial report that said the boat was 265 feet and off of Grand Isle, Louisiana.
Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally said Coast Guard boats took to the water to search for victims after reports came in of "multiple vessels hit" during a microburst of weather.
Lally reported the Coast Guard was forced to wait to put helicopters in the air because of the extremely poor weather conditions.
The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms which caused damage in New Orleans and surrounding communities.
“On Tuesday afternoon, a cluster of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved southward toward coastal Louisiana. By the time the storms reached Grand Isle, they were capable of producing damaging wind gusts and rough surf,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Curtis said.
Storm reports from the area indicated wind gusts of 75 mph were measured during the storm near Grand Isle, with a 112 mph wind gust measured offshore at an oil rig.
As a storm moves over open water, conditions at sea can change in a heartbeat. Waves can rapidly rise to dangerous levels, which is why Curtis warns it is very important for mariners and boaters to watch the sky and monitor the forecast.
Louisiana resident Bruce Simon took to Facebook to say he has never heard so many "mayday" calls at one time in his life. Simon posted photos of the severe weather and big waves from the area, according to Fox 8 Live.
“I’m on the boat and we doing 4 knots keeping the bow in the wind,” Simon wrote. ‘Waves are breaking over the bow,” he added.
Simon posted that people fell out of nearby boats. “Please pray for the lost,” Simon wrote.
Rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to continue to impact the area into late week, complicating search and rescue efforts and keeping the danger of sudden squalls impacting mariners high in the Gulf of Mexico waters.
