Frequent severe storms to increase flash flooding risk across central US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May 3, 2022 12:11 PM EDT
|
Updated May 3, 2022 2:46 PM EDT
AccuWeather forecasters warn a storm system from the Rockies will bring a significant risk of severe weather from northwestern Texas to southwestern Missouri midweek.
All forms of severe weather are expected across the south-central United States through late this week as a train of storms continues to rumble through the region. However, as the storms continue to march eastward, the risk of flash flooding will be greatest with the final storm, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
The storm that triggered everything from tornadoes to strong winds and very large hail over the southern Plains Monday evening will pivot through the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys into Tuesday evening. The strongest storms have the potential to produce all types of severe weather. The severe thunderstorm threat into Tuesday evening extends from northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania to northern Mississippi and central Arkansas.
On Wednesday, forecasters say the severe weather danger will shift hundreds of miles farther to the west. A storm that recently moved ashore from the Pacific Ocean will dip well to the south over the Rockies before turning northeastward over the Plains. It is this southward dip that will allow thunderstorms to erupt and turn severe as far to the south as the Big Bend area of the Rio Grande River.
Showers and embedded severe thunderstorms are forecast to erupt early Wednesday in north-central Texas, Oklahoma, southern Kansas, western Arkansas and southwestern Missouri. These storms will carry the risk of flash flooding, frequent lightning strikes and hail. It is possible that the stabilizing influence of clouds and downpours in part of this zone may limit the risk of violent thunderstorms later in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, including around Wichita, Kansas, and perhaps Oklahoma City.
During Wednesday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching for the development of discrete thunderstorms along the boundary between dry desert air to the west and moist Gulf of Mexico air to the east between U.S. Route 83 and portions of Interstate 27 and U.S. Route 385 in West Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.
"In addition to damaging winds and very large hail, tornadoes may pose a significant threat in this portion of the southern High Plains late Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine said. "A couple of strong and long-track tornadoes also cannot be ruled out soon after the storms erupt and begin to shift eastward across western and central portions of Texas and Oklahoma," he added.
The strong tornado threat will be highest if thunderstorms can remain as separated cells, rather than if they immediately form a solid line, Johnson-Levine explained. A line of storms is more likely to produce brief, strong wind gusts that can lead to power outages and minor property damage as opposed to great risk to lives and total destruction of homes, farms and businesses.
On Thursday, the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, will shift farther to the east and encompass areas from central and northeastern Texas to central Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
"Rather than a significant number of individual storms, an intense line of thunderstorms is most likely on Thursday and Thursday evening, with damaging straight-line winds as the main threat," Johnson-Levine said.
There can still be a few intense storms that produce tornadoes and large hail, Johnson-Levine cautioned.
More than 12 million are facing a severe weather risk Wednesday, while the number is substantially higher at over 47 million Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Frequent rounds of rain have left the ground saturated and some small streams elevated across portions of central and eastern Kansas to much of Missouri, central and eastern Oklahoma, north-central Texas and western Arkansas. Around 1-3 inches of rain has fallen on parts of this region since this past weekend.
“With the upcoming round of downpours from Wednesday to Thursday set to target part of this zone, from 1-3 inches of rain can fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. The heavy rain could fall over the course of several hours and will easily be enough to cause flash flooding, Anderson added.
As the storm system pushes slowly eastward from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region at the end of the week, a trailing cold front will slice into warm and humid air over the Southeast states. There will be the potential for heavy, gusty and locally severe storms Friday from parts of southeastern Virginia to the Carolinas and Georgia. The main threats are likely to be from localized powerful wind gusts, but a few incidents of hail are likely along with the risk of a couple of tornadoes.
Over the weekend, a new storm from the Pacific is forecast to take a track farther to the north over the Plains and may bring the threat of severe weather farther to the north over the Central states Sunday and Monday. Opportunities for downpours may decrease over portions of the southern High Plains due to the northward shift in the storm track.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Frequent severe storms to increase flash flooding risk across central US
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May 3, 2022 12:11 PM EDT | Updated May 3, 2022 2:46 PM EDT
AccuWeather forecasters warn a storm system from the Rockies will bring a significant risk of severe weather from northwestern Texas to southwestern Missouri midweek.
All forms of severe weather are expected across the south-central United States through late this week as a train of storms continues to rumble through the region. However, as the storms continue to march eastward, the risk of flash flooding will be greatest with the final storm, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
The storm that triggered everything from tornadoes to strong winds and very large hail over the southern Plains Monday evening will pivot through the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys into Tuesday evening. The strongest storms have the potential to produce all types of severe weather. The severe thunderstorm threat into Tuesday evening extends from northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania to northern Mississippi and central Arkansas.
On Wednesday, forecasters say the severe weather danger will shift hundreds of miles farther to the west. A storm that recently moved ashore from the Pacific Ocean will dip well to the south over the Rockies before turning northeastward over the Plains. It is this southward dip that will allow thunderstorms to erupt and turn severe as far to the south as the Big Bend area of the Rio Grande River.
Showers and embedded severe thunderstorms are forecast to erupt early Wednesday in north-central Texas, Oklahoma, southern Kansas, western Arkansas and southwestern Missouri. These storms will carry the risk of flash flooding, frequent lightning strikes and hail. It is possible that the stabilizing influence of clouds and downpours in part of this zone may limit the risk of violent thunderstorms later in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, including around Wichita, Kansas, and perhaps Oklahoma City.
During Wednesday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching for the development of discrete thunderstorms along the boundary between dry desert air to the west and moist Gulf of Mexico air to the east between U.S. Route 83 and portions of Interstate 27 and U.S. Route 385 in West Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.
"In addition to damaging winds and very large hail, tornadoes may pose a significant threat in this portion of the southern High Plains late Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine said. "A couple of strong and long-track tornadoes also cannot be ruled out soon after the storms erupt and begin to shift eastward across western and central portions of Texas and Oklahoma," he added.
The strong tornado threat will be highest if thunderstorms can remain as separated cells, rather than if they immediately form a solid line, Johnson-Levine explained. A line of storms is more likely to produce brief, strong wind gusts that can lead to power outages and minor property damage as opposed to great risk to lives and total destruction of homes, farms and businesses.
On Thursday, the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, will shift farther to the east and encompass areas from central and northeastern Texas to central Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
"Rather than a significant number of individual storms, an intense line of thunderstorms is most likely on Thursday and Thursday evening, with damaging straight-line winds as the main threat," Johnson-Levine said.
There can still be a few intense storms that produce tornadoes and large hail, Johnson-Levine cautioned.
More than 12 million are facing a severe weather risk Wednesday, while the number is substantially higher at over 47 million Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Frequent rounds of rain have left the ground saturated and some small streams elevated across portions of central and eastern Kansas to much of Missouri, central and eastern Oklahoma, north-central Texas and western Arkansas. Around 1-3 inches of rain has fallen on parts of this region since this past weekend.
“With the upcoming round of downpours from Wednesday to Thursday set to target part of this zone, from 1-3 inches of rain can fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. The heavy rain could fall over the course of several hours and will easily be enough to cause flash flooding, Anderson added.
As the storm system pushes slowly eastward from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region at the end of the week, a trailing cold front will slice into warm and humid air over the Southeast states. There will be the potential for heavy, gusty and locally severe storms Friday from parts of southeastern Virginia to the Carolinas and Georgia. The main threats are likely to be from localized powerful wind gusts, but a few incidents of hail are likely along with the risk of a couple of tornadoes.
Over the weekend, a new storm from the Pacific is forecast to take a track farther to the north over the Plains and may bring the threat of severe weather farther to the north over the Central states Sunday and Monday. Opportunities for downpours may decrease over portions of the southern High Plains due to the northward shift in the storm track.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo