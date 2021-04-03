Flooding, severe thunderstorms to target central US next week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 3, 2021 2:06 PM EDT
High winds swept through Massachusetts and caused power outages on March 29. This tree was victim to the wind as it fell on top of this road in Cohasset.
After a warm and tranquil weekend, more tumultuous weather is forecast to return for the first full week of April.
Sunshine and building heat over Easter weekend left cities from Rapid City, South Dakota to Kansas City to Minneapolis, with afternoon high temperatures up to 25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.
The mild weather is expected to remain in many places again Monday, however, wet weather will also move into the picture.
"On Monday, a storm will collide with the warm, unstable air mass holding in the center of the country this weekend, allowing for strong thunderstorms to fire across southern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin," said AccuWeather Meteorologists Brett Rossio.
Rossio added that strong or severe thunderstorms will move in, most likely later in the day Monday into Monday evening. These storms will be capable of producing hail and damaging winds.
This first storm will also bring a dose of rain to an area that has been relatively dry since the last week of March, and overall through much of the winter.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest is abnormally dry with areas of severe and exceptional drought across much of North Dakota and South Dakota.
Monday's round of rain may be just enough help to douse the dry ground and help prevent fire issues in the region.
However, more rain is on the way, which could turn out to be less helpful.
A second storm is forecast to shift from the northern Rockies out into the northern and central Plains again on Tuesday, putting many of the same areas in the direct line for more rain.
"Beyond Monday, another storm will intensify in the central Plains late Tuesday through Wednesday," Rossio said.
The second dose of rain could be more intense with rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches of rain, with localized amounts possible up to 3-4 inches.
Flash flooding is a concern in these areas, which could extend from rising creeks and streams to flooded fields.
Travelers in the region my be faced with flooded roadways, especially in low-lying areas, as well as heavy downpours, which could reduce visibility.
The strengthening storm on Tuesday and Wednesday will also allow for severe thunderstorms to develop.
Thunderstorms are likely to fire in parts of Nebraska and Kansas late in the day Tuesday, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds before thunderstorms shift eastward into parts of Iowa and Missouri at night.
"These storms Tuesday may be rather localized, but could still be dangerous and even produce an isolated tornado," warned Rossio.
"The more widespread severe weather threat is anticipated Wednesday afternoon," Rossio added.
The threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday through Wednesday night may extend from eastern Oklahoma and southern Iowa to the Mississippi River Valley.
Once again, the most widespread threats appear to be heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds, but there is the chance for an isolated tornado or two.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the severe weather threat over the coming week.
