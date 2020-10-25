Zeta on verge of becoming next Atlantic hurricane

The storm is poised to strike Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, only weeks after Delta and Gamma struck the same area, before it eventually charts a course for the U.S.

Extreme weather cocktail in Southern California prompts rare 'particularly dangerous' red flag warnings

Californians were put on high alert as "the most dangerous fire weather conditions since October 2019" targeted the region, stirring up fears of rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior.

Record-setting cold leaves blanket of snow over north-central US

Temperatures tumbled to new record lows across the region on Saturday, and snowy, icy conditions remain on the horizon for the near future as a cold front sweeps across the north-central United States.