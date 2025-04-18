EF3 tornado and softball-sized hail strike Iowa, Nebraska

Hail as large as softballs and more than a dozen tornado reports highlighted the severe weather in Iowa and Nebraska Thursday evening.

Copied

Multiple tornadoes that caused extensive damage were reported in several communities around Omaha, Nebraska, on April 17.

A small but intense cluster of thunderstorms struck eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday evening, with destructive winds up to 86 mph, grapefruit-sized hail and multiple tornadoes.

Just northwest of Omaha in Irvington, Nebraska, drone video showed several homes missing their roofs, with debris scattered around them. The Irvington Fire Department said on Facebook that "patients were transported," but it's unclear how many people were injured.

The National Weather Service has surveyed damage of at least EF3 strength on the Enhanced Fujita Scale in that area. The initial tornado track stretches from the Douglas-Washington county line in Nebraska into western Iowa.

Severe thunderstorms swept through the central U.S. on April 17, packing wind, hail, tornadoes and more.

A tornado emergency, the most severe type of tornado warning, was issued for Essex, Iowa, at 8:51 p.m. CDT. The wind snapped power poles and trees just west of the town.

AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach's car windshield was smashed in by baseball-sized hail just outside of Fremont, Nebraska, as he was reporting for the AccuWeather Network.

Severe storms led to intense hail in parts of Nebraska on the evening of April 17, cracking numerous windshields, including our own Tony Laubach’s.

Softball-sized hail shredded the siding off a nearby home, leaving behind a trail of splintered panels and exposed insulation and walls.

In York, Nebraska, a bystander was caught in a dusty gustnado. A gustnado is a type of tornado that forms when the edge of the downdraft of a severe thunderstorm -- a gust front -- causes the air to spin, from the ground up. A gustnado does not connect to a cloud as it would with a larger, supercell tornado.

Damaging winds whipped up dust and large debris in York, Nebraska, as a dust storm approached on April 17.

A wind gust of 86 mph was clocked at Coburg, Iowa, while an 82-mph gust was recorded in Fremont, Nebraska. The National Weather Service will continue to investigate the damage for additional and updated tornado tracks this week.

Additional rounds of severe thunderstorms are predicted through the weekend, threatening areas from Texas to Ohio.