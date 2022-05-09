Disaster emergency declared amid ice jam flooding in Alaska
An observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Fairbanks described the flood as the second-worst seen there in the last 45 years.
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 9, 2022 1:56 PM EDT
Updated May 9, 2022 4:27 PM EDT
An ice jam on the Tanana River caused near-record flooding and evacuations on Manley Hot Springs, Alaska, on May 7.
An ice jam about 10 miles down the Tanana River in Alaska has caused flooding in the village of Manley Hot Springs, which is located west of Fairbanks. A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service Saturday as the ice jam formed on the river.
Water continued to rise as ice flowed up through the slough bank, flooding the village. Floodwaters at the village had risen to about 1 foot deep, according to KTUU. Power was shut off at Manley Hot Springs amid the flooding.
NWS staff flew over Manley Hot Springs with the Civil Air Patrol on Sunday. (Twitter/@NWSFairbanks)
An ice jam is caused when snow and ice melt in the springtime at a rapid rate, usually due to warm conditions. Heavy rain can exacerbate the problem. As snow and ice melt, extra water causes frozen rivers and streams to swell up, breaking the layer of ice on the top of the river. These large chunks of ice begin to flow downstream and can get stuck in a narrow passage of a river, causing an ice jam.
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster emergency Saturday night for the Yukon Koyukuk Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA) as a result of the ice jam flooding in Manley Hot Springs. Dunleavy said the emergency will direct all State of Alaska agencies to respond to the flooding.
Almost all roads in Manley were flooded and several houses on the slough bank were surrounded by water, according to the flood warning issued Sunday. The flooding started when a pinch point occurred where the ice was jammed, causing water to back up down the Tanana River and into the village.
Flooding at Manley Hot Springs caused by an ice jam. (Twitter/@NWSFairbanks)
Fairbanks National Weather Service Observation Program Leader Craig Eckert said this flood is the second-worst flooding ever recorded in the area.
More than 50 residents have been moved to higher ground as a result of the flooding, according to The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
"The State Emergency Operations Center is staffed and is responding to flooding in Manley Hot Springs. An interagency team including the Tanana Chiefs Conference, Alaska State Troopers, Civil Air Patrol, National Weather Service, and others are engaged," Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.
The flood warning was originally in effect until Sunday evening but has been extended to Monday evening. As of Sunday afternoon, many structures in Manley Hot Springs were still being impacted by high water levels, according to the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
The ice jam was released late Sunday morning and water levels are now falling, but the situation is still impacting much of the community. The updated flood warning Monday morning said the flood will gradually recede through Monday afternoon, but some low-lying areas could still have standing water into the upcoming week.
