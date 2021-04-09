Dangerous storms continue their destructive path across southern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 9, 2021 9:58 PM EDT
Severe thunderstorms crossed east across the southern U.S. on April 9, bringing up to quarter-sized hail from Texas to North Carolina.
After a swath of severe weather delivered damaging hail across the South Central states, the storms have set their sights farther east through Saturday.
The storms will continue to be capable of producing everything from very large hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes to powerful wind gusts and tornadoes spanning into Saturday.
The first storms were already rumbling across part of the upper Gulf coast from eastern Louisiana to Florida on Friday with torrential downpours, vivid lightning, hail and locally strong wind gusts. These storms were erupting along a stalled front ahead of a storm over the central U.S. Some of the hailstones in the Alabama storms reached the size of tennis balls.
This radar image, captured early Friday afternoon on April 9, 2021, shows thunderstorms from the northeastern Gulf of Mexico to central Alabama and southern Georgia. Storms can also be seen erupting over parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. (AccuWeather)
Towering storms erupted in portions of eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and northeastern Texas Friday afternoon and evening, producing hail up to the size of hen eggs -- or around 2.5 inches in diameter. Winds of up to 60 mph were reported in the southern portion of Arkansas, and nearly 16,000 customers experienced power outages, according to PowerOutage.US. While the number of power outages decreased across Arkansas, thousands of residents of Louisiana saw their power flicker out as the storms moved in later Friday evening.
As a precursor to Friday's conditions, storms produced very large hail in central Texas on Thursday evening. The diameter of some of the hail ranged from 2 inches to 2.75 inches.
On Friday, parts of Texas saw hail up to 3 inches in diameter -- larger than the size of a baseball.
The National Weather Service (NWS) began issuing significant weather advisories for parts of Louisiana Friday evening as the storms began to intensify.
There is the potential for a derecho to develop during Friday night somewhere from parts of northeastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma to portions of Louisiana and Arkansas, AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark said. A derecho is a swift-moving complex of thunderstorms that produces extensive wind damage over hundreds of miles.
Should a derecho unfold, it may quickly roll through portions of Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and adjacent waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico early Saturday.
Darkness and downpours will make the storms difficult to spot. People will need a means of getting severe weather bulletins as they are issued through the nighttime hours. The AccuWeather app can be a valuable tool for receiving severe weather warnings and checking radar, timing of severe weather and what conditions may be ahead in days to come.
Cities at risk for being slammed by late-night or early-morning thunderstorms with high winds include New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida.
By Saturday morning, storms are likely to be racing eastward over the I-10 and 20 corridors of Alabama, southern Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana, southwestern Georgia and northern Florida.
AccuWeather forecasters say the explosive weather could even cause impacts over the open water of the Gulf of Mexico. Boaters and those operating petroleum rigs across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico should be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions with the likelihood of sudden high winds and rough seas.
Should the long-lived wind event develop, an abrupt end to severe weather in its wake seems likely for the affected areas on Saturday, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
"In the wake of a line of severe thunderstorms, the atmosphere tends to stabilize, so after nasty storms to start the day in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, Saturday afternoon may become quiet in most places," Deger explained.
Stormy conditions will persist across Georgia and northern Florida during the afternoon hours, but they may end by the evening hours.
The Augusta National Golf Club where The Masters tournament is taking place through this weekend will be on the northeastern edge of the severe weather threat on Saturday and probably just west of the big storms on Sunday. While a thunderstorm capable of producing lightning strikes is possible at any time over the weekend, the greatest chance of a heavy, gusty storm will be on Saturday afternoon in Augusta, Georgia.
Elsewhere on Saturday, a few heavy, gusty and isolated severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out farther to the north over parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys as well as in portions of the Carolinas and Virginia.
Storms are expected to fire up from Florida to New York state on Sunday with the best change of heavy, gusty and isolated severe storms from central Florida to Virginia.
Even though much of the region had quiet, dry weather that lasted about a week from before Easter through the middle of this week, states from Arkansas and Louisiana to Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia have be the targeted by relentless rounds of severe thunderstorms thus far this spring. Since the middle of March, there have been five significant outbreaks of severe weather that have produced hundreds of severe weather incidents and dozens of tornadoes, according to the SPC. Some of the storms have caused multiple injuries and fatalities.
Rainfall has been excessive in much of the same area since the end of winter. Many areas have picked up one and a half to three times their average rainfall since early March.
Even though a week of dry weather has helped small streams to recede and rivers to crest, the soil is still moist in the region, and waterways generally remain in an elevated state. Additional rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity -- even if precipitation comes down for only a short time -- can lead to new rises on streams and rivers.
There is the potential for some locations to be hit by more than one severe thunderstorm through early Saturday. Where downpours repeat, enough rain can fall to trigger flooding. A general 1-3 inches of rain is forecast to fall over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley, but where downpours persist, 6 inches of rain can inundate some places.
