Damage reported following tornadic storm near Indianapolis

Damage was reported in Indiana as multiple tornadoes impacted the state amid a severe weather outbreak on Sunday.

Copied

Damage from tornadic storm in Greenwood, Indiana. (Twitter/@ColeBasey9)

Damage was reported 15 miles south of Indianapolis in Johnson County, Indiana, after a reported tornado impacted the area Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:10 p.m. CDT, multiple videos posted on social media showed a tornado on the ground at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Indiana State Route 144 in Johnson County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to WTHR, a fire chief in Whiteland, Indiana, located in Johnson County, said multiple structures were damaged following the tornado. Johnson County Emergency Management said multiple homes were severely damaged or collapsed following the tornado, WTHR also reported. No injuries have been reported as of Sunday evening.

Video posted on Twitter by Cole Basey showed the walls of structures had caved in and the roofs of multiple structures were destroyed in Greenwood, Indiana. Several trees were down and scattered across the area of the tornadic storm.

TORNADO: just south of Indianapolis today in Johnson County. This is Mullinex and Travis Rd. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/oKws4YwO3m — Breann Boswell - 14 News (@breannboswell_) June 25, 2023

In southern Indiana, a confirmed tornado was reported in Crane at around 3:33 p.m. CDT by law enforcement. Debris was visible, according to NWS. Multiple trees were down on homes and cars in Crane according to another NWS report.

Large hail was also reported across the state on Sunday. Hailstones the size of a baseball reportedly damaged the roof and siding of at least one home in Kirklin, Indiana. Tennis ball-size hail was reported elsewhere in the state including Spencer and Sheridan, Indiana.

As the severe weather moved southeastward into Kentucky, tennis ball-size hail was observed in Webster County -- located in the western part of the state. Large hail was also reported in McLean and Union counties on Sunday evening.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.