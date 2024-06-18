Daily threat of powerful thunderstorms with hail, heavy rain in central, eastern US

Chances for severe thunderstorms will erupt daily as a slow-moving frontal boundary makes its way across the country sparking flooding downpours, hail and gusty winds.

Record-challenging heat in the Midwest will contribute to day after day of storms, presenting flash flooding dangers.

As the sweltering heat continues to bake the Midwest and Northeast this week, AccuWeather forecasters say a separate daily hazard will arise on the northern edge of the heat: severe thunderstorms.

Daily chances for severe weather

Across the Plains, a low pressure system advancing along a slow-moving cold front will help to spark rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail. By Thursday, the front will shift into the interior Northeast, producing flooding downpours and hail as thunderstorms occur along the northern periphery of the heat.

Through Tuesday night, a wave of storms will develop from areas of Kansas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Minnesota into Canada. The primary threats within storms for cities such as Omaha, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; and Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, will be flooding downpours, hail, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes.

Severe risk continues Wednesday

On Wednesday, thunderstorms will reignite across the Plains and Midwest, dousing locations from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to Wisconsin with another round of rain.

"The severe risk will decrease across the Midwest and Plains on Wednesday and Thursday; however, the flooding downpour risk can continue," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Locally damaging wind gusts from Wednesday to Wednesday evening are forecast to range between 50-60 mph with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.

Storms to slice into heat Thursday

As the front advances eastward across the nation, storms will shift into the upper Ohio Valley and Northeast. Wind gusts within the strongest storms from Thursday to Thursday evening can reach speeds of 50 to 60 mph with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.

Thunderstorms tracking into the Northeast will not only bring pockets of intermittent downpours and an uptick in moisture, they will also help bring some relief from the intense heat for some.

Locations such as Albany and Syracuse, New York, are projected to drop from the upper 90s Fahrenheit early this week to the middle to upper 80s F by late week.

Forecasters say sporadic storms are likely to persist into Friday and the start of the weekend across the Ohio Valley and Northeast. While these storms are not projected to be severe at this time, they may still alter outdoor plans.

