At least 7 injured as Arkansas tornado hits school, homes
Many businesses and charitable groups are providing food and shelter as severe storms moved through Arkansas and other parts of the South Wednesday.
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer &
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 30, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
|
Updated Mar. 30, 2022 4:53 PM EDT
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported from Springdale, Arkansas, where meteorologists say they are seeing damage consistent with at least an EF2 tornado.
At least seven people were injured, two critically, in Springdale, Arkansas, on Wednesday morning after a tornado swept through the area shortly after 4 a.m. CDT, officials said.
Mayor Doug Sprouse issued an emergency proclamation after the twister, adding at the time that no fatalities had been reported in the city located in the northwest corner of Arkansas.
"Many residents have been displaced from their homes and numerous businesses have reported significant damages," he said.
Springdale police said at least two of the injured were critically hurt and that all seven have been hospitalized.
An elementary school in the town took a direct hit, as well as nearby houses. “Lots of damage, but our priority is our kids and making sure they’re okay,” Wendi Pickard, an instructional facilitator at George Elementary School, told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter that there were no students inside the school at the time since school had not opened for the day.
The Springdale Fire Department said the southeastern part of the city sustained "significant damage," and the police announced that a number of streets remained closed due to downed power lines, trees, and traffic lights.
More than 12,000 households and businesses were without power in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.
“We are mobilizing volunteers and resources to help our residents over the coming days and weeks that have been impacted by this storm,” Sprouse said. “Several area churches, businesses, and individuals have reached out to see how they can help.”
Cleanup from the disaster could take weeks, he said.
A survey team with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, issued a preliminary rating, saying that the twister was “at least EF2.” The damage survey is still underway and the final rating could end up being higher.
Another line of severe storms was making its way through the state as of 2 p.m. CDT. The Storm Prediction Center had issued several tornado watches for Wednesday, covering parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
Another line of severe storms was making its way through the state as of 2 p.m. CDT. The Storm Prediction Center had issued several tornado watches for Wednesday, covering parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
