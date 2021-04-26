6.0 earthquake shakes Guwahati, Assam, India
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 28, 2021 1:35 AM EDT
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred 6 miles (9 km) north-northwest of Dhekiajuli, India, at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, local time, shaking portions of northeastern India, including Guwahati, Assam, India. At least one person was critically wounded, according to journalist Manoj Anand.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) originally labeled the earthquake magnitude as 6.2, but has since changed it to a 6.1 magnitude.
India's National Center for Seismology labeled the earthquake as a magnitude 6.4.
After this earthquake, at least one aftershock occurred, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake, though the EMSC identifies two other aftershocks following this with magnitudes 4.0 and 3.6.
Shaking from these tremors reportedly reached all the way to Tibet, China.
Residents of Assam said there were cracks on the wall in some houses and on floors, according to Reuters. Cracks also formed across the ground as well as groundwater rose up to the surface. Several ceilings collapsed, causing water from pipes to rain down and flood rooms.
Part of a large, rocky hill called Bhairabkunda in the Udalguri district in Assam broke away and crashed to the ground, according to The Hindu.
The Union Minister of State in Northeast India, Dr. Jitendra Singh, reported that there has been no loss of life so far, and that a detailed report is on its way. He then posted an informative video of "do's and don'ts" during an earthquake.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo