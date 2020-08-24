2 of Californias largest wildfires ever continue burning simultaneously as death toll climbs
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 21, 2020 1:41 PM
On Aug. 20, Bill Wadell was reporting in San Joaquin County, California, as wind blew smoke from the SCU Lightning Complex Fire into the sky, turning it orange.
Day by day, the death toll and acreage total climb as fire officials deliver the grim news. A trio of fire complexes have combined to burn more than 765,000 acres of California and the complexity of the situation has only been fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extreme fire growth has caused the LNU Lightning Complex to become the second-large fire in California history, and the SCU Lightning Complex now ranks as the third-largest in the state's history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires leap above Butts Canyon Road on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, as firefighters work to contain the blaze in unincorporated Lake County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
"California is battling two of the largest fires in our history and has seen nearly 600 new fires in the last week caused by dry lightning strikes. These are unprecedented times and conditions, but California is strong -- we will get through this,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a weekend press release.
The fires burning across the state have claimed seven lives in the last week, according to The Associated Press. Nearly a quarter of a million people were placed under evacuation orders and warnings, the AP reported.
On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump approved of a disaster declaration regarding the fires. Doing so allowed for federal funding to be granted to affected individuals in Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Yolo and Solano counties. Federal aid will also be granted to state, tribal and local recovery efforts.
Thomas Henney, left, and Charles Chavira watch a plume spread over Healdsburg, Calif., as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Throughout the state, the majority of the fires were ignited by a “historic lightning siege,” according to Jeremy Rahn, a spokesperson for Cal Fire.
As if the infernos weren’t enough of a problem, firefighting crews are historically undermanned this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Less than a week into its eruption, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is already the second-largest fire in California's fiery history and shows no signs of slowing down. The blaze has consumed over 350,000 acres as of Monday morning.
Spanning across five countries and having destroyed or damaged over 1,100 structures as of Monday morning, the group of blazes is expected to continue to continue growing rapidly, according to Cal Fire.
“Significant fire growth is expected throughout the rest of the operational period,” the organization said in its Sunday night update. “Extreme fire behavior with short and longe range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts.”
During a news conference, Solano County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara said the fire had completely destroyed at least 222 homes, while many others were left severely damaged.
Photos from in Solano County capture the widespread devastation and complete ruin left in the wake of deadly wildfires. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
According to the Associated Press, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Solano and Napa County death toll included the PG&E worker fatality in official tallies.
Monterey Herald reporter Tom Wright reported that seven firefighters have faced injuries, one being a bee sting that caused anaphylactic shock. All injured firefighters have since been treated and released.
The LNU Lightning Complex is comprised of three fires: The Hennessey Fire, which is the largest and has burned over 293,102 acres and is at 23% containment, the Walbridge Fire which has scorched over 54,000 acres and is 5% contained and the Meyers Fire, which has burned another 2,360 acres and is 95% contained.
For many residents, evacuations became dire and immediate due to rapid growth. In Vacaville, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Waddell spoke with residents of the smoke-choked town.
“It’s awful and you can still see the air quality,” Jennifer Jones-Prothro told Wadell. “So many people are losing their homes. It’s devastating.”
The dreadful air quality was emphasized by satellite images showing the smoke traveling hundreds of miles into the Pacific Ocean and registering at levels recognized as “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” in the central and northern parts of the state.
Smoke from the Californian wildfires drifted over the Pacific Ocean last week and was shown via satellite images. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
The SCU Lightning Complex fires have charred hundreds of thousands of acres farther south. In totality, the blazes have scorched over 347,000 acres as of Monday morning. The blaze is spanning the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus and is currently at 10% containment.
Air quality concerns have also been rampant in the southern half of the state.
A charred vehicle is parked in front of a home after the CZU Lightning Complex Fire went through Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
In San Joaquin Valley, an air quality alert was raised by officials. According to ABC30, a reading of particulate matter from the city of Merced showed air quality levels hitting Level 5 on Wednesday, meaning residents should avoid all outdoor activity.
Meanwhile, the CZU Lightning Complex fires have burned over 74,000 acres and destroyed 50 structures while firefighters have gained 8% containment on Monday morning. Burning in Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo County, the fires have forced the evacuation of more than 48,000 people.
A structure is damaged by the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bonny Doon, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Early Friday morning, firefighting crews had to make frantic rescues of numerous residents in the San Mateo area who refused to evacuate.
“I know they’re trying to do the right thing for their property and their neighbors, but in the long run it’s created a bigger problem for the first responders,” Chief Mark Brunton said, according to The Mercury News. “Because of that, it took our firefighters away from the firefight to rescue them and put first responders and firefighters or law enforcement brothers and sisters into danger to rescue them out of that situation.”
Peter Koleckar reacts after seeing multiple home burned in his neighborhood after the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire passed through on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bonny Doon, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
On Sunday officials announced that there had been one civilian fatality due to the CZU Lightning Complex fires.
“Firefighters are making progress, however it’s the weather conditions that really are not working in our favor,” Berlant stated in the update.
AccuWeather meteorologists aren't forecasting for conditions to grow any more favorably for firefighters in the short-term. In addition to continued heat in the Southwest, the risk of dry thunderstorms sparking new lightning-induced wildfires will be on the increase into midweek.
The extreme heat had been a contributing factor to the difficulty in containing the fires over since the past weekend.
Firefighters make a stand in the backyard of a home in front of the advancing CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
"It was those triple digit temperatures that made it so difficult over the weekend in the beginning part of the week to battle these fires," Berlant said. "That combined with the winds and dry conditions.”
Berlant noted, however, that the most concerning factor going forward was the potential for more dry lightning during the beginning of the week, setting fire personnel "on high alert."
