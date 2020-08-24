Marco is already sending wind and rain to parts of the region as it nears landfall, but forecasters say Laura, already a deadly storm, has the chance to bring an even bigger impact.

States of emergency have been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as the region prepares for strikes from multiple tropical systems.

Laura's death toll mounting in the Caribbean as storm sets course toward US

The tropical storm being blamed for at least nine deaths across the northern Caribbean will deliver another blow to the U.S. Gulf Coast just days after Marco -- and forecasters say Laura is likely to be even stronger.