1 dead in Texas thunderstorms that unleashed flooding and hail in Austin

One person was killed by floodwaters in Austin, Texas after a severe thunderstorm Thursday evening. The storm also brought hail, high winds and knocked out power.

Heavy rain, high winds and hail hit several different parts of eastern Texas amid severe weather on May 28.

A severe thunderstorm that crossed through the northeastern suburbs of Austin, Texas, Wednesday night, dropped hail and caused massive flooding that resulted in several water rescues. One person was swept away by the floodwaters and reported dead.

Floodwaters inundated streets as leaves and hail clogged drainage systems. Water rose rapidly after more than 3 inches of heavy rain, causing one river gauge to rise from 3 to 13 feet in 30 minutes. The storm also knocked out windows at the Capitol building.

Within about 20 minutes, some areas of Austin saw a blanket of hail carpet the ground, flood waters quickly pour into low water crossings, whole trees ripped from the ground and expansive damage to homes, property and electric equipment. pic.twitter.com/D50BQQMGa3 — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) May 29, 2025

Winds gusted to 77 mph during the storm, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Local power company Austin Energy reported trees on homes and electric equipment down.

As many as 77,000 customers in Texas were without power overnight, mostly in Austin. That number had fallen to 33,000 Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.