Lightning Alerts Now Available on the AccuWeather App

Copied

About 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year. Now, AccuWeather app users will have an added layer of protection from severe weather with the launch of a new Lightning Alerts feature designed to notify users when lightning strikes within 10 miles of their location.

While the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million, nearly two-thirds of lightning deaths that do occur happen when people are caught off guard during leisure activities – like fishing, boating, golfing, swimming, camping, playing sports, or relaxing at the beach – and were unaware of the potential danger in the area. Fatal lightning strikes have also been reported at several farming and construction work sites since 2022.

With AccuWeather’s new Lightning Alerts, users can be automatically warned when there is lightning nearby so they can stay informed and make the best decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.

How does it work:

AccuWeather app users can turn Lightning Alerts on for their current location and/or other favorite locations, and will be sent a push notification when lightning has been detected within 10 mi (16km) of a location. When a lightning notification is sent, they will be prompted to tap to the local radar to track any storms near their location.

How to set it up:

In the AccuWeather app, open Settings > Manage Notifications > Lightning Alerts. Toggle to “ON” by selecting “Current Location” and/or any of your saved locations.

This exciting new feature is available only in the latest version of the AccuWeather Android and iOS apps, so be sure to download the latest version from your app store to enable Lightning Alerts.

With our BETA release, it is currently available in the Continental United States and in English only, with a more extensive roll-out coming soon.