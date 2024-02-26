Yosemite's renowned 'firefall' treated visitors to fiery show as sun creates lavalike effect

Visitors to California's Yosemite National Park on Feb. 22 were treated to a spectacular display of the annual event known as "firefall."

In mid- to late February, when the setting sun hits Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, it creates the illusion of lavalike streams cascading over the 1,000-foot-tall waterfall.

Every year, thousands from around the world gather in California's Yosemite National Park to watch the sun set a waterfall ablaze.

During the second half of February, the light from the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall in California's Yosemite National Park at just the right angle to make it appear like the waterfall is on fire.

The peak of the firefall is around Feb. 21, but the evenings leading up to and immediately after the peak date can also offer enchanting views of the viral sensation.

The natural firefall hearkens back to a time between 1872 and 1968 when people would stoke a large fire atop Yosemite's Glacier Point then push red-hot embers off a cliffside after nightfall for the viewing pleasure of crowds gathered below. The event was eventually discontinued, but the brilliant natural firefall remains.