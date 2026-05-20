Why Memorial Day feels like the start of summer, even though it isn’t

The holiday weekend arrives before summer officially begins, but weather, travel and tradition have made it the season’s symbolic starting line.

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AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno takes a look at how the weather will pan out across the country this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day lands at the point on the calendar when warmer weather, longer days, school-year countdowns, pool openings, cookouts, beach trips and severe weather risks all begin to overlap. It is not the true start of summer, but for many Americans, it is the weekend when summer starts to feel real.

Observed on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is first and foremost a day of remembrance honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Warm weather has already arrived for millions of people by Memorial Day, but meteorological summer does not begin until June 1, just days after the holiday. Astronomical summer waits even longer, arriving with the summer solstice on June 21, 2026.

File photo: Riley Gimenez, 6, watches kites on the beach during the Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2023 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of the beach season on the East Coast. (Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images)

Even though Memorial Day is not technically part of summer, it has become the first major travel holiday of the warm-weather season. It is also the weekend when many communities open pools and splash pads, lifeguards return to their towers, grills fire up and families head to beaches, lakes and parks.

This year, AAA expects about 45 million Americans to travel more than 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period, the highest number in 20 years.

Travelers walk through Newark Liberty International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the season on May 23, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Not every seasonal business waits for a brush with summer warmth to reopen. In Minnesota, the Moorhead Dairy Queen opens on March 1 every year, even when temperatures are in the single digits.

Depending on whom you ask, Memorial Day is also the date after which white pants and shorts are acceptable, unless you live in Florida, where a tropical wardrobe is accepted year-round.

Weather does not always cooperate, no matter the date

The ongoing spring temperature roller coaster will continue heading into Memorial Day weekend.

This year, AccuWeather forecasters say some pools may go unused and beach chairs may stay tucked away in the garage as hot and humid air gets pushed away from the Northeast by Memorial Day, ushering in temperatures 20 to 30 degrees lower than recent highs.

In addition to the temperature swings, drought continues to plague the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Plains. Water restrictions and low water levels are keeping some popular swimming spots closed for the holiday.

Maryland State Parks said the lake at Rocky Gap State Park is unseasonably low due to drought and may impact swimming this season.

Charlotte-area Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman will remain closed this Memorial Day also because of drought conditions, according to Mecklenburg County.