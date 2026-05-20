Memorial Day travel expected to hit record 45 million despite high gas prices

An estimated 45 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, but cooler temperatures could impact outdoor plans.

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AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno takes a look at how the weather will pan out across the country this holiday weekend.

Millions of Americans are projected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday marks the unofficial start to the summer season, though AccuWeather meteorologists say this year, a sharp cooldown is expected to take over the Northeast. Still, this year’s travel is expected to set a new Memorial Day weekend record, with 39.1 million people traveling by car and 3.66 million traveling by plane, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices are higher than last year's holiday, when the national average for a regular gallon of gasoline on Memorial Day was $3.17. Current pump prices are the highest they’ve been since the summer of 2022, standing at a national average of $4.55 as of May 20. However, travel experts suggest it won't deter people seeking some downtime.

“Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks,” Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber said.

Travelers walk through Newark Liberty International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the season on May 23, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The association also noted the average flight ticket price is lower than last year, at least for those who booked early.

The top three domestic destinations for Memorial Day weekend are Orlando, Seattle and New York, respectively, per AAA. The top three international destinations are Rome, Vancouver and Paris.

When to avoid driving on Memorial Day weekend

Drivers should expect the heaviest congestion on Thursday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday afternoon, AAA said.

Sunday is expected to be the lightest day for traffic.

Vehicles drive on the Capital Beltway, Interstate 495 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022, in McLean, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Chilly start for some during the unofficial kickoff of summer

While many people may have outdoor activities planned for the holiday weekend, chillier conditions are in store for the Northeast. It's a stark contrast to the hot and humid conditions experienced earlier this week.

Temperatures will trend downward into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists explained, meaning many pools that opened early for the summer season could remain unused.

Highs in State College, Pennsylvania, for example, will be limited to the 60s on Thursday and Friday, and could be around 50 on Saturday, after reaching 90 degrees on Monday. Along the East Coast, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will drop from the 90s and 100s earlier this week to the 60s and 70s.

Rain is also forecast to spread over the region into part of the holiday weekend, so those with outdoor plans may want to have an indoor backup option.