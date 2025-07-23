Skydiver rescued after getting tangled in power lines in California

A skydiver in California was rescued on Saturday after their parachute got tangled in power lines, leaving them dangling over the side of a road, officials said.

(Photo credit: South San Joaquin County Fire Authority)

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said crews responded to a reported skydiving incident on Lorenzen Road in Tracy on Saturday afternoon. The skydiver was suspended over the roadway after their parachute got tangled in high-tension power lines.

Fire officials said crews had to wait for PG&E to de-energize the power lines before they could safely conduct a rescue, but the skydiver "fortunately" had only minor injuries.

Crews bring the tangled skydiver down from the power lines. (Photo credit: South San Joaquin County Fire Authority)

"The skydiver has been safely rescued and is reported to have only minor injuries," the fire department said in an update. "Thank you to PG&E for securing the power and assisting in a safe outcome."

