How to create your own 'garden of joy'
Published Mar. 19, 2021 10:35 AM EDT
AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
We’ll all be looking for ways to bring more joy, happiness and laughter into our lives in 2021. And nothing delights quite like a bed of flowers with bright, cheerful “faces and eyes” that are sure to make you smile in return.
With their boldly bicolored faces, Pansies and Violas both seem to perpetually grin back at you, while Violas have a subtly sweet fragrance that can instantly boost one’s mood. If you’re looking for a surefire way to keep your spirits up, simply surround yourself with gorgeous blooms that inspire smiles for days.
Pansies. Photo Credit: Burpee
The Duchenne Smile: Studies have shown that a presentation of flowers always elicits a Duchenne Smile. Rather than a polite social smile, the Duchenne smile is an eye-crinkling smile of pure happiness and enjoyment. This mood-boosting expression — first identified by French neurologist Guillaume Duchenne — is characterized by a raised mouth and cheeks, as well as lines formed around the eyes and mouth.
Happiness in Bloom:
Zinnia, Zesty Mix
Vigorous, fast-growing, well-branched plants create a wall of sensuous color.
Zinnias Photo Credit: Burpee
Sunflower, Busy Bee
Cheerful flowers can be planted close together to create a bustling display.
Sunflowers. Photo Credit: Burpee
Pansy, Moulin Rouge
Breakthrough introduction from Italy.
Pansy, Moulin Rouge. Photo credit: Burpee
Cosmos, Double Take
A spectacular show of flowers all summer long.
Cosmos. Photo Credit: Burpee
Viola, Johnny-Jump Up
HEIRLOOM. Delicately fragrant flowers are edible and make delightful garnishes.
Viola, Johnny Jump-Up. Photo Credit: Burpee
“You can grow a wide variety of vibrant flowers together in your garden then pair blooms of the same shade together to create beautiful and tasteful bouquets for your home. Try using softer pinks in the bedroom for a serene feel and bright yellows or oranges in the kitchen to brighten up the space," Kelly Edwards, a lifestyle expert and HGTV veteran says.
Don't forget to download the free AccuWeather app to stay up-to-the-minute on the weather as you kick off your gardening adventure.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.