Hurricane Iota aims for still-recovering Central America

The record-setting 2020 tropical season continues as yet another powerful tropical system threatens flood-weary portions of Nicaragua and Honduras for early this week.

Read More Chevron right

Shooting stars to streak across sky this week amid famous meteor shower

This year's display will fall short of the celestial event's historic outbursts. But, the moon phase and a separate occurrence may add a little boost for those hoping to enjoy a night under the stars.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Lenient rules in the Dakotas turn to strict mandates as fatalities skyrocket

As fatalities in North and South Dakota reach a point that experts say is "unacceptable by any standards," officials are now pulling back their lax coronavirus policies and issuing new restrictions.