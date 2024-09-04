Typhoon Yagi to hit China as a major typhoon

A strengthening typhoon will hit parts of China and Vietnam later this week, bringing catastrophic winds and flooding.

Typhoon Yagi, known as Enteng in the Philippines, will continue to strengthen as it tracks westward across the northern South China Sea over the next couple of days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Yagi will bring catastrophic damage to China

The combination of rain, wind and storm surge will result in Yagi being a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in southern China, including Hainan Island, and a 2 in northern Vietnam, where it is eventually expected to strike as a severe tropical storm or typhoon Saturday, local time.

As of Wednesday evening local time, Yagi was a Category 2 equivalent on the U.S. Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale but should intensify to a strong Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane equivalent before striking the Leizhou Peninsula or Hainan Island later Friday local time.

Yagi is the 5th storm of the 2024 Pacific typhoon season

Yagi is the fifth typhoon of the 2024 Pacific typhoon season, which has included 11 tropical storms. Typically, the highest number of typhoons form in the Pacific between July and October, but they can develop any time of year.

Rainfall from Yagi could exceed 30 inches

Yagi is expected to produce rainfall up to 16 inches (400 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760 mm) across southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand from Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8. The rainfall can result in flooding, mudslides, and transportation disruptions.

Wind gusts could be as high as 180 mph near landfall

Wind gusts to 160 mph (260 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 180 mph (290 km/h) are expected across southern China, Hainan Island and northern Vietnam into northern Laos from Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8. These winds can result in structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. The strongest winds are expected near landfall in the Leizhou Peninsula or Hainan Island.