Typhoon Shanshan will unleash extreme winds, feet of rain on parts of Japan

A major typhoon is set to hit southern Japan with intense winds and feet of rain before potentially stalling over the country through the weekend.

Copied

A strong typhoon is heading for southern Japan, with extreme winds and significant flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Structural damage, mudslides, and travel delays are also a possibility. The storm could even stall over the southern islands through the weekend, creating catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.

The combination of high winds, storm surge, and flooding rain will cause Typhoon Shanshan to be a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Japan.

Typhoon Shanshan will strengthen some as it drifts from northwest to north into Wednesday but should remain the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds 111-130 mph or 178-208 km/h). The Japan Meteorological Agency ranked this storm as a "very strong typhoon" as of Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists use many terms to identify storms in the tropics, like tropical depressions and even hurricanes. What are the stages of tropical cyclones?

A turn to the northeast is possible Thursday with landfall in Kyushu late Thursday or Thursday night, Japan Standard Time (JST). Interaction with land should cause the typhoon to lose wind intensity at the end of the week and into the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that Shanshan could stall near Kyushu and the northern Ryukyu Islands Friday and linger over the same areas through the weekend. This scenario would unleash wind-driven rain for an extended time as the typhoon barely moves.

Shanshan will produce heavy rainfall up to 12 inches (300 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm), across portions of Japan through Sunday, Sept. 1. Due to its slow movement, heavy rain can cause significant flooding, possible mudslides and travel delays. Rain amounts could be even higher in southwest Japan if the storm stalls.

Shanshan will produce wind gusts up to 140 mph (225 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 mph (260 km/h), across Kyushu, Shikoku and southern Honshu that can knock down trees and power lines, causing power outages as well as damage to buildings and homes.

The strongest wind gusts are expected around the northern Ryukyu Islands and near landfall in Kyushu. Damaging winds will continue across the northern Ryukyu Islands through at least Thursday, Aug. 29, with winds from Shanshan arriving across Kyushu Wednesday, Aug. 28. Strong wind gusts will spread across Shikoku and southwest Honshu by Thursday night, Aug. 29.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.