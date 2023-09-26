Tropical Storms Philippe, Rina to churn through the Atlantic

Philippe and Rina will continue to roam the open waters of the Atlantic. Steering winds will generally prevent land impacts, but the exception might be a brush with Philippe for the Leeward Islands.

Philippe and Rina are side-by-side over the Atlantic Ocean, one of which may impact land in the coming days.

As Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina continue to meander over the central Atlantic, shifting steering winds are likely to keep the worst conditions away from the northeastern Caribbean and the United States. However, AccuWeather meteorologists believe some impacts from Philippe will graze the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Hostile breezes, known as wind shear, will tend to hold back the intensity levels of both storms through this weekend. However, some fluctuation in strength is possible, especially if thunderstorm complexes are able to better wrap into the center of either or both storms.

This image shows Tropical Storm Philippe (left of center) and Tropical Storm Rina (right of center) on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The Leeward and Windward islands of the Caribbean appear to the far left. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The wind shear could cause either system to dip below tropical storm strength. For context, a hurricane has sustained winds of 74 mph or greater while a tropical storm has sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

Earlier this week, wind shear tore off the top of Phlippe and allowed the lower part of the storm containing the weak circulation to drift farther west. With some re-organization since Thursday, higher-level steering breezes are likely to begin to guide the storm northward this weekend. As of Friday midday, Philippe was nearly stationary with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Enough of Philippe is likely to survive as a tropical storm, depression or tropical rainstorm to bring fringe-effect drenching showers, gusty thunderstorms and rough seas to parts of Leeward Islands at the end of the week. Puerto Rico will escape much of the effect of Philippe, provided the storm does not resume a path to the west.

Philippe has been rated as “less than one” on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in terms of impacts in the Caribbean due to the scope of heavy rain and disruptions to commerce and travel expected in the region.

Downpours may be intense and persistent enough to lead to localized incidents of flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Rina spins nearby to Philippe

AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching another disturbance, or a tropical wave, a bit farther to the east over the Atlantic since it moved off the coast of Africa back toward the middle of the month. That tropical wave evolved into Tropical Storm Rina during the midday hours on Thursday. On Friday, top sustained winds were up to 45 mph.

There is a wide range of possibilities as to the track of Rina and Philippe due to the two systems being so close together.

The storms were a little under 600 miles apart as of early Friday morning. The storms have consolidated a bit since Thursday, and squalls associated with both were no longer criss-crossing each other.

The proximity of Philippe and Rina may be so close that both interact and interfere with each other, hence limiting strengthening and even fostering weakening, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. It is possible that one may absorb the other and take an erratic path.

The most likely scenario for Rina, assuming both systems remain separate, is one that curves to the north and takes the center of the storm well to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

If the two remain separate and survive, there is also a chance that Rina may behave similarly and experience some of the same steering influences that caused Philippe's track to pivot farther to the west. Trade winds in the lower part of the atmosphere would guide the system to the west in this case.

But, if Rina gets stronger and reaches higher into the atmosphere, stronger breezes at mid-levels associated with wind shear may either turn the system to the north or rip it apart and allow it to wander farther to the west, as Philippe did. If this occurs, it too may wander close enough to bring some impacts to the islands of the northeastern Caribbean next week.

At this time, a more northerly track that takes Rina well away from the Caribbean is the most likely.

During October and November, wind shear typically increases over much of the Atlantic basin, suppressing some development and organization of tropical systems.

However, waters surrounding the U.S. can still birth tropical systems late in hurricane season.

Watching nearby Atlantic for homebrew storms in October

AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring two areas just off the Atlantic coast for tropical development during the first week of October.

During an El Niño pattern, which is underway with warmer-than-normal waters in parts of the tropical Pacific, wind shear tends to develop more rapidly and with more strength over the Atlantic, hastening the inhibiting factors for tropical development across much of the basin during the latter part of the season.

With the formation of Rina, there have now been 17 named storms and one unnamed storm for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The unnamed storm was subtropical in nature and developed back in January over the North Atlantic. Hurricane Lee was the strongest of all tropical systems thus far this season and was a Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. At peak, sustained winds in Lee reached 165 mph.

