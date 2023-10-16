Tropical Storm Tammy likely to develop over the Atlantic

AccuWeather forecasters say there’s a high chance that a tropical wave will become better organized into a tropical storm, becoming the 19th named system of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the Atlantic, and they say there’s a high chance that the next storm will develop this week.

AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to monitor a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic, which could soon become the next named tropical system in the Atlantic basin.

The tropical wave, designated as Invest 94L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), will continue to shift westward across the central Atlantic and is expected to become more organized throughout the week. AccuWeather experts are giving this wave a high chance of developing into a tropical system between Oct. 18 and 20.

Should this wave strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Tammy, becoming the 19th named storm of the season. Only two names will remain on the seasonal list after that, then an alternate list of names selected by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will be used to name organized systems.

Steering flow in the Atlantic is expected to remain steady through midweek, steering the system to the west like the track that former Tropical Storm Sean followed last week. By late week into the weekend, an area of high pressure located over the northern Atlantic will be the main factor behind steering flow across the basin. Depending on the exact location of high pressure, the storm could either stay to the south moving toward the Lesser Antilles, or make a northerly turn and remain over the ocean.

AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite view of Invest 94L captured on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

If the system survives its journey across the Atlantic, it can bring some impacts such as downpours and rough surf to the Lesser Antilles later in the week into the weekend.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has been busy so far with 18 named storms in the books. About a month and a half remain for the official season, which ends on Nov. 30. This season has been above the historical average in terms of named storms. During an average hurricane season, only 14 named storms form across the basin.

Six of the named storms so far in 2023 became hurricanes, and three strengthened into major hurricanes, which are at least Category 3 storms with sustained winds of 111 mph or higher.

The strongest hurricane so far this season was Hurricane Lee, which reached Category 5 strength with winds of 165 mph over the central Atlantic. Lee made landfall on Sept. 16 as a tropical wind and rainstorm in western Nova Scotia, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of New England and Atlantic Canada.

