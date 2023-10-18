Tropical Storm Tammy forms over the central Atlantic, becoming the 19th storm of hurricane season

The storm will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the northeastern islands of the Caribbean, threatening flash flooding, mudslides and damage.

Tropical Storm Tammy developed in the central Atlantic on Wednesday evening, becoming the 19th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. AccuWeather forecasters say it will impact some islands in the northeastern Caribbean before charting a course over the ocean's open waters, likely remaining to the east of Bermuda.

AccuWeather experts have warned for days of a high chance of development into a tropical storm, and on Wednesday morning, dubbed the system a tropical rainstorm and initiated a track map to raise public awareness of the risk to lives and property.

Tammy was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it spun about 5750 miles east of the Windward Islands as of 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was racing westward at 23 mph across the central Atlantic.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect Tammy to maintain its organization as a tropical storm throughout the week and into next week as it encounters atmospheric conditions generally favorable for sustaining a cyclone.

AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite view of Tropical Storm Tammy captured on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Steering winds will continue to direct Tammy to the west, similar to the track that former Tropical Storm Sean followed last week. Into the weekend, an area of high pressure across the northern Atlantic will be the main factor behind steering flow across the basin. After Tammy moves near the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean over the weekend, it will turn more toward the north and then northeast by early next week.

However, Tammy was already tracking farther south than Sean did, and that means impacts from drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms are more likely in the eastern Caribbean, unlike with Sean.

Caribbean impacts from Tammy

AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Tropical Storm Tammy as “less than one” on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, which is a six-point scale ranging from “less than one” and 1 to 5. There is the likelihood of heavy rain, which could lead to incidents of flash flooding, mudslides and washouts in the Lesser Antilles, especially across the Leeward Islands of the northeastern Caribbean from Friday to Sunday.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are likely in the Leeward Islands. Sporadic power outages and downed trees are possible with winds of that magnitude. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust in the Leeward Islands is predicted to be 75 mph, which is just above the minimum threshold of a hurricane.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season thus far

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has been busy so far with 19 named storms in the books. There is about a month and a half remaining of the official season, which ends on Nov. 30. This season has been above the historical average regarding the number of tropical storms. Only 14 named storms develop across the basin during an average hurricane season.

Six of the named storms so far in 2023 became hurricanes, and three strengthened into major hurricanes, which are at least Category 3 storms with sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. Hurricane Lee, which reached Category 5 strength with winds of 165 mph over the central Atlantic, was the strongest of the season to date. It delivered torrential rain and pounding surf across parts of New England and Atlantic Canada in mid-September.

Tropical Atlantic outpacing development in East Pacific

The Atlantic has been outpacing the East Pacific regarding tropical development, which is rather unusual for an El Niño year. As of Wednesday evening, the Atlantic has had three more storms, including named and unnamed systems and subtropical storms, than the Pacific. An El Niño phenomenon occurs when water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific near the equator climb above historical averages for months at a time.

The pattern typically favors more tropical activity in the eastern Pacific due to warm ocean water, which acts as fuel for tropical systems, and it can also suppress tropical development at times over the Atlantic due to an increase in the frequency of disruptive wind patterns over the basin.

From 1971 to 2020, there were 16 hurricane seasons in an El Niño pattern, and of those, only three generated more storms in the Atlantic than in the East Pacific: 1972, 1976 and 1977. It has been 46 years since that occurred, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Manager of Forecasting Technology Michael Doll.

