Tropical Storm Ernesto barrels into Caribbean; It's to become the Atlantic's next major hurricane

The next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has taken shape and is forecast to strengthen this week.

AccuWeather’s Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva joined Bernie Rayno on the AccuWeather Network on Aug. 12 to talk the latest on the tropics.

On the heels of Hurricane Debby, AccuWeather hurricane experts are tracking the latest tropical system, Tropical Storm Ernesto, across the central Atlantic Ocean, as it sweeps through the Caribbean bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf into midweek.

Late Saturday, Aug. 10, AccuWeather initiated a forecast track map for a tropical rainstorm, highlighting the risk for impactful weather across the Caribbean and Bermuda. The tropical rainstorm strengthened and became a tropical storm (sustained winds of 39-73 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) at Monday 5 p.m. EDT, claiming the next name on the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season storm lineup, which is Ernesto.

At 11 a.m. EDT, Tuesday Ernesto was looking well organized with 50-mph winds and moving slightly north of west at 18 mph. The tropical storm was located about 250 miles to the east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tracking into anomalously warm waters

By the middle of this week, forecasters warn that this feature could ramp up to at least a Category 1 hurricane as it travels across the warm waters just north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Sea-surface temperatures across this zone in the Atlantic are well above the minimum threshold required for tropical development (>26º C, or 78.8º F), currently reading between 28-30º C (82.4-86º F).

"Ocean temperatures across the Atlantic basin as a whole remain near record levels, only trailing 2023 values," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Ocean Heat Content, a measure of how much energy and warmth is absorbed by the sun and takes into account the depth of how far that warm water extends vertically, is also at near-record levels in the Main Development Region. Not only are water levels anomalously warm at the surface, the elevated ocean temperatures extend hundreds of feet down below the ocean's surface.

"Factors such as near-record ocean heat content levels can help to significantly contribute to the rapid intensification of hurricanes. Both Hurricane Beryl this year and Hurricane Ian in 2022 took advantage of very high sea-surface temperatures and ocean heat content, which allowed these storms to rapidly intensify as a result," added DaSilva.

AccuWeather hurricane experts warn that areas of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola will all be impacted by Ernesto in the coming days as the storm takes a general west-northwesterly track through midweek. Wind shear is forecast to be pretty light as the storm moves through the northeastern Caribbean Islands, which will likely allow Ernesto to maintain tropical storm strength.

"We expect Ernesto to be a strong tropical storm as it interacts with Puerto Rico late Tuesday night to Wednesday," DaSilva said, "There's a chance it may even become a hurricane in the waters surrounding the island."

After moving through the islands, the storm will likely be drawn to the north by an amplified southward dip in the jet stream, pulling it away from the Bahamas and the United States. Even though these areas are likely to avoid direct impacts from Ernesto, a strengthening storm will allow strong waves to reach the beaches, leading to dangerous seas and rip currents for the Southeast.

At this time, Ernesto is expected to veer northward around midweek and then slightly northeast by late week. AccuWeather meteorologists believe that Ernesto will become the Atlantic's next major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricane and could pass close to Bermuda by the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist Emma Belscher noted that while the storm is expected to journey near Bermuda, if it takes a longer westward track through the Caribbean initially, it could be pushed closer to the East Coast.

Beyond Bermuda, Newfoundland could feel impacts from Ernesto in the form of strong winds, heavy rain and rough seas early next week.

Intense rainfall and boisterous winds to impact the islands

As Ernesto advances across the northeastern islands of the Caribbean early this week, including the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, it will deliver rounds of squally rain and gusty winds. Surf and seas will trend progressively more rough.

Heavy rain from this feature will pose the risk for flash flooding, mudslides and washouts across the islands, especially across the mountainous terrain. In general, tropical rainfall totals will range up to 4-8 inches from Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Gusty winds are projected to ramp up early this week as Ernesto barrels across the northeastern Caribbean Islands. Gusts can exceed 80 mph from the Lesser Antilles to Puerto Rico as the center of the storm passes through the region. Winds can even surpass 100 mph, primarily over water, as the storm strengthens and begins a more northwest to northerly course by midweek.

Due to impacts of rain and wind from Ernesto, the AccuWeather RealImpact™Scale for Hurricanes across the northeastern Caribbean is a 1.

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

AccuWeather meteorologists insist that a super-charged Atlantic hurricane season will unfold this year, with a large number of tropical storms and hurricanes. Some storms are likely to undergo rapid intensification due largely to the ongoing higher-than-historical average water temperatures.

