Tropical Storm Chalane to take aim at Madagascar
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 24, 2020 3:54 AM EST
As activity in the South Pacific Ocean and West Pacific Ocean basins continue to heat up, the Indian Ocean basin refuses to be left behind.
A tropical low that AccuWeather meteorologists had been monitoring for development was classified as a tropical depression by Météo France on Wednesday morning, local time. The depression is the equivalent of a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins.
As this system drifted slowly westward, it will entered an area of atmospheric conditions that allowed for further strengthening.
This AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite image shows the new tropical system to the east of Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon, local time. (AccuWeather)
To strengthen, tropical systems need at least two main atmospheric ingredients -- warm waters and a lack of vertical wind shear.
Vertical wind shear, which is the change in direction and speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere, is forecast to remain low across the southwestern Indian Ocean through late week.
"Warm water and favorable atmospheric conditions allowed this system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Chalane on Thursday morning, local time," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls explained.
As of Thursday morning, Chalane was a moderate tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (47 mph).
As the storm strengthens, it will continue to track slowly westward into the weekend.
Chalane can strengthen enough to achieve severe tropical-storm status, as designated by Météo France’s La Réunion, later this week, Nicholls noted.
As the storm approaches northern Madagascar late this week, periods of tropical rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas will begin to increase across the region.
"The storm is expected to strike northeast Madagascar on Saturday and may eventually emerge over the Mozambique Channel early next week, local time," Nicholls said.
The heaviest rains from the storm will impact much of northern Madagascar from late Friday through Monday. A general 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rainfall is expected to deluge much of northern Madagascar and the country’s eastern coast after the system makes landfall and slowly tracks west. Forecasters say there can be an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (305 mm).
Rainfall of this magnitude will likely lead to flooding issues for the region and will also increase the threat for mudslides.
Most of the heaviest rainfall from this event is set to occur north of the capital city of Antananarivo, but any brief tropical downpours may lead to flash flooding concerns for the region.
In addition to heavy rain, gusty winds can lead to wind damage and power outages for portions of Madagascar, especially near where the system makes landfall on Saturday. Forecasters expect an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 75 mph (120 kph) near where landfall occurs.
Beyond Madagascar, it is possible that this system regains strength once it enters the Mozambique Channel early next week, before potentially striking eastern Africa.
This tropical system is the third named tropical system of the season for the South-West Indian Ocean basin and will likely be the first of the season to make landfall in the basin.
The 2020 South-West Indian Ocean basin cyclone season officially began on 15 Nov. and will end on 30 April 2021. There have been two named tropical systems so far this season: Tropical Cyclone Alicia and Severe Tropical Storm Bongoyo. Alicia churned in the basin from 12 Nov. to 17 Nov. while Bongoyo was in the basin from 30 Nov. to 11 Dec. Both systems remained over the open waters of the Indian Ocean during their respective lifetimes.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
