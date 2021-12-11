Tropical Depression will strengthen and impact the central and southern Philippines later this week
This satellite image, taken early Monday morning, local time is the tropical depression that will eventually impact the Philippines later this week. The Philippines are located to the far top left of the image. (Himawari-8/CIRA at Colorado State)
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the western Pacific Ocean where a newly formed tropical depression is expected to bring impacts to the southern Philippines later this week.
"This tropical depression will continue to strengthen early this week as it turns back toward the west-northwest," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
The waters over which the tropical depression is expected to travel are sufficiently warm for further strengthening. A lack of strong wind shear in its path will also support the strengthening and maintenance of any tropical system.
"This feature will become a tropical storm over the southern Philippine Sea early this week," Nicholls said.
The next named storm in the basin would be given the name Rai. In the Philippines, where the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has a different naming convention, the storm would be referred to as Odette.
The last named storm in the basin was Super Typhoon Nyatoh, which roamed the open waters of the western Pacific from late November to early December.
"This storm is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds to the central and southern Philippines late this week," Nicholls said.
The impacts expected across the central and southern Philippines look to arrive Thursday into Friday, local time. Heavy and torrential rain along with damaging winds can be expected where it makes landfall. Dangerous seas and storm surge will also cause additional issues across the region. An AccuWeather RealImpactTM Scale of 1 is being forecast for the central and southern Philippines.
The tropical cyclone is then expected to emerge into the South China Sea and interests in Vietnam and southern China should monitor the progress of this feature by late next weekend and the following week.
The last named storm to impact the Philippines this season was Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu, known as Maring in the Philippines, during the first half of October. This storm made landfall near Fuga Island in the northern Philippines on Oct. 11, before venturing across the South China Sea and making a second landfall along the east coast of Hainan.
Unlike the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, the West Pacific does not have seasonal bounds for its tropical season. On average, most of the tropical activity tends to occur between May and October.
