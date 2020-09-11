Record-setting Atlantic hurricane season kicking into overdrive
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 10, 2020 1:05 PM
Updated Sep. 12, 2020 12:27 AM
Sept. 10 is the statistical peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic, and forecasters are keeping an eye on multiple areas for new development.
The extremely active Atlantic hurricane season is kicking into overdrive. As many as five named tropical systems could be churning through the Atlantic at the same time by the middle of September, forecasters warned, and more records could be on the line in what is shaping up to be a historic season.
So far in the 2020 season, Cristobal and every storm from Edouard through Rene all became the earliest storm to develop in the basin for their respective letters. That trend of early formation records is expected to continue over the next week with disturbances lining up off Africa and a new tropical depression near South Florida. The current early-season record holders for the letters S through W were all set in October 2005, but many or all of these may be replaced prior to the end of September.
Paulette and Rene can be seen swirling in the center of this early Saturday morning, Sept. 12, 2020, satellite image. A new tropical depression near South Florida (left of center) and tropical waves off the west coast of Africa (right of center) can also be seen. (CIRA at Colorado State / GOES-East)
With the potential for two or more systems to become tropical depressions or greater in the next week, there could be up to five tropical cyclones spinning simultaneously in the Atlantic, an unusual occurrence that has not occurred since Sept. 10-12, 1971.
The most likely area to develop first is a strong tropical wave that was continuing to ignite showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
"This strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical storm during this weekend or early next week as it moves almost due west," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
The next name on the list of tropical storms for 2020 is Sally, followed by Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
There is a chance this particular feature could take a general westerly path across the islands of the northern Caribbean by late next week to next weekend.
And even more disturbances were already in queue behind the first wave. "As of Thursday morning, there were as many as four tropical waves moving westward across Africa," Kottlowski stated.
Any one of these can develop as they move over the warm waters of the Atlantic in the coming days, depending on the amount of available moisture versus the amount of disruptive winds.
Another strong disturbance is forecast to move off the coast of Africa this weekend.
And far out in the Atlantic wasn't the only region forecasters are busy monitoring in the basin. There are a couple of areas relatively close to the southern U.S. that bear watching, including a new tropical depression near South Florida.
Tropical Depression 19 formed east of South Florida at 5 p.m. EDT Friday. The depression is expected to move to the west and then northwest into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Another disturbance, already over the north-central Gulf of Mexico, could slowly strengthen as it drifts west-southwestward over bath-warm waters into next week.
Meanwhile, Paulette, currently a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, will continue to gain strength in the coming days.
"We expect Paulette to become hurricane as it approaches Bermuda into early next week," Kottlowski said.
There is a significant chance Paulette reaches Category 2 hurricane status or greater as it passes near or perhaps right over Bermuda from later Monday to Tuesday. A Category 2 hurricane has sustained winds of 96-110 mph. A Category 3 hurricane has winds of 111-129 mph. Interests in Bermuda should closely monitor the progress of Paulette.
A non-tropical system is likely to act as a barrier to prevent Paulette from coming within more than a few hundred miles of the U.S. Atlantic coast later next week. However, if that system were to set up farther west or weaken, then Paulette could drift farther to the west as well.
Farther east, Tropical Storm Rene, packing 40-mph maximum sustained winds, is forecast to linger over the middle of the Atlantic. However, Rene was severely blasted by strong wind shear since midweek and appeared to be poorly developed on Friday night.
"Rene is expected to move on a more northwesterly course through a favorable environment for intensification this weekend, but the chance of the system becoming a hurricane have decreased," Kottlowski said.
From later this weekend to early next week, Rene may enter a zone of increasing wind shear, which would cause the system to weaken once again. At this time, Rene is only anticipated to be a concern for shipping.
Florence, Isaac and Helene, all hurricanes, pictured in a satellite image from Sept. 10, 2018. (NASA Worldview)
There have been as many as three hurricanes spinning at the same time in the Atlantic as recently as 2018 with Florence, Isaac and Helene, as well as 2017 with Katia, Irma and Jose.
Katia, Irma and Jose, all hurricanes, pictured in a satellite image from Sept. 7, 2017. (NASA Worldview)
The record for simultaneous hurricanes in the Atlantic is four. Georges, Karl, Jeanne and Ivan all spun in the basin at the same time from Sept. 25-27, 1998.
Hurricanes Georges, Karl, Jeanne and Ivan seen spinning in the Atlantic on a satellite loop from Sept. 25-27, 1998. (NOAA)
Four hurricanes also churned Atlantic waters on Aug. 22, 1893, and one made a deadly strike in Georgia and South Carolina. The lives of 1,000 to 2,000 people were claimed by the hurricane.
Once the English alphabet is exhausted for this season with Wilfred being the last name on the list, the Greek alphabet will be utilized for only the second time ever. The first time was during the 2005 season when there were 28 named storms. The 2020 season has the potential to rival that record with its current hyperactive state that is likely to continue through much of the remainder of the season.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30, but there could be a storm or two in December, given the recent official development of La Niña conditions over the tropical Pacific.
La Niña is part of a routine fluctuation in sea surface temperatures over the tropical Pacific, called the El Niño Southern Oscillation. In the La Niña, or cool water phase over the tropical Pacific, waters in the Atlantic tend to run warmer than average, which leads to more rising air and more moisture over a large part of the basin. In this mode, westerly winds tend to blow less forcefully over the Atlantic, which can allow more tropical storms to form. Plus, storms can sustain for longer and become stronger than average in this pattern.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
