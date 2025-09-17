Phillipines, Taiwan, China could be in for dual tropical storms

Two tropical storms are in the offing for parts of the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, and one could become a super typhoon.

Two tropical depressions in the West Pacific could affect the northern Philippines, southern Taiwan, southern China and Hong Kong over the next week. The first, known locally as Mirasol in the Philippines, is forecast to strengthen as it enters the South China Sea and could reach tropical storm intensity by Thursday. The storm is expected to continue tracking toward the northwest and will make landfall in the Guangdong province of southern China late Friday.

First storm will be a tropical storm moving into China Saturday

Flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays are possible from this storm's high winds and heavy rain.

Tropical rainfall, some of it heavy, is expected across the northern Philippines, including the Babuyan Islands and Batanes, into Thursday morning and across southern Taiwan Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain, locally heavy, is also anticipated in China's Guangdong province and Hong Kong, Friday and Saturday. Rainfall totals in these areas will reach up to 8 inches (200 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (300 mm).

Tropical wind gusts to 60 mph (100 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph (120 km/h), are expected across the northern coast of Luzon, Babuyan Islands and Batanes and the southern coast of Taiwan into Thursday, local time. Strong wind gusts are anticipated along the southern coast of China and Hong Kong Friday and Friday night.

Second storm could be a super typhoon affecting similar areas

A second tropical depression over the Philippine Sea is forecast to strengthen as it drifts northwest over the next few days. A more westerly track is expected to develop this weekend. The depression could become a tropical storm on Thursday and may reach typhoon intensity this weekend. The strengthening typhoon, which could become the season's first super typhoon early next week, is projected to pass through the Luzon Strait early next week before possibly impacting southern China later in the week.

As much as 2 feet of rain and wind gusts to 150 mph will likely trigger severe flooding, large mudslides, significant structural damage and major transportation delays. The combination of wind and rain will make this storm a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in southern Taiwan and the northern Philippines.

Tropical rainfall is expected across the northern Philippines, including the Babuyan Islands and Batanes, as well as southern and eastern Taiwan from late Monday, Sept. 22, into Wednesday, Sept. 24. Rainfall totals in these areas could reach up to 12 inches (300 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm).

Tropical wind gusts to 140 mph (225 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mph (240 km/h), are expected across northern Luzon, the Babuyan Islands, Batanes and southern Taiwan from late Monday into Wednesday.

Beyond Wednesday, the typhoon could hit southern China and threaten Hong Kong as a strong typhoon late next week.

Since June, 17 tropical storms, including eight typhoons, have evolved in the western Pacific. Should either of these storms make it to typhoon status, the next two typhoon names in the West Pacific Basin are Mitag and Ragasa.