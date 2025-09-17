Philippines, Taiwan, China in for dual tropical storms

Two tropical storms are in the offing for parts of the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, and one could become a super typhoon.

Two tropical storms in the West Pacific will affect the Philippines, southern Taiwan, southern China and Hong Kong over the next week. The first, Tropical Storm Mitag, is forecast to strengthen as it enters the South China Sea and will make landfall in the Guangdong province of southern China late Friday. The second, a depression over the Philippine Sea, could become a super typhoon before threatening the northern Philippines, Taiwan and eventually China next week.

Tropical Storm Mitag will move into southern China

Tropical Storm Mitag is currently located northwest of Luzon and is moving northwest to west-northwest. The combination of wind and rain will make this storm a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in southern Taiwan, the northern Philippines and southern China.

Mitag is expected to increase slightly in wind intensity as it moves through the South China Sea. The storm will likely continue tracking northwest and make landfall in Guangdong province of southern China late Friday, Sept. 19. The rain and wind gusts can trigger flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

Tropical rainfall, some of it heavy, is expected across the northern Philippines—including the Babuyan Islands, Batanes and southern Taiwan—through tonight. Locally heavy rain is also anticipated in China’s Guangdong province Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20. Rainfall totals in these areas may reach up to 8 inches (200 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (300 mm).

Tropical wind gusts to 60 mph (100 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph (120 km/h), are anticipated along the southern coast of China Friday and Friday night.

Second storm could be a super typhoon affecting similar areas

Another tropical depression, known locally as Nando in the Philippines, is located in the Philippine Sea and is tracking west-northwest. It is expected to be a strong typhoon by Tuesday. The combination of wind and rain will make this storm a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in southern Taiwan and the northern Philippines. As much as 2 feet of rain and 150-mph wind gusts will trigger major flooding, mudslides, significant structural damage and major transportation delays in the areas worst affected.

The tropical depression, known as Nando in the Philippines and located over the Philippine Sea, is forecast to strengthen as it drifts northwest over the next few days. A more westerly track is expected to develop this weekend. The depression could become a tropical storm on Thursday and may reach typhoon intensity this weekend—equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (110 mph / 178 km/h). The next international name is Ragasa.

The strengthening typhoon is projected to pass through the Luzon Strait early next week before possibly impacting southern China later in the week. There is also a chance the storm could become the season’s first super typhoon early next week—equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (150 mph / 241 km/h).

Tropical rainfall, some of it heavy, is expected across the northern Philippines—including the Babuyan Islands and Batanes—as well as southern and eastern Taiwan from late Monday, Sept. 22, into Wednesday, Sept. 24. Rainfall totals in these areas could reach up to 12 inches (300 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm).

Tropical wind gusts up to 140 mph (225 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mph (240 km/h), are expected across northern Luzon, the Babuyan Islands, Batanes and southern Taiwan from late Monday into Wednesday. These powerful winds can cause structural damage, power outages and logistical delays.

Beyond Wednesday, the typhoon could hit southern China and threaten Hong Kong as a strong typhoon late next week.

Since June, 18 tropical storms, including eight typhoons, have evolved in the western Pacific.