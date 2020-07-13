Newly formed Carina to douse Philippines, Taiwan with disruptive rain
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 13, 2020 12:43 PM
A man kayaked his way through the flooded streets of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, against heavy rainfall on July 10.
Tropical Depression Carina spun to life just east of the Philippines to start the week, and the system could produce localized flooding across parts of the island nation as well as Taiwan before moving toward Japan ahead of the upcoming weekend.
A disturbance that moved into the Philippine Sea and toward the Philippines over the weekend developed into a tropical depression east of Luzon in the northern Philippines early Monday morning, local time.
The depression was given the name Carina by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
Carina has been approaching the Batanes and Babuyan islands located to the north of Luzon. Depending on the exact track of the storm, it could make landfall over one of these islands by Tuesday morning, local time, as it continues to track to the northwest.
Carina is forecast to turn to the north Tuesday night and Wednesday, which will take the storm near Taiwan by the middle of the week. By this time, Carina is expected to begin to weaken and transition into a nontropical storm as wind shear increases over the region.
Wind shear is the change in speed and direction with increasing height in the atmosphere and is one factor in determining how a tropical system will develop.
Regardless of tropical system status, Carina is forecast to bring tropical downpours to the northern Philippines as well as Taiwan into the middle of the week.
"Portions of northern and central Luzon will see periods of moderate to heavy rain into Tuesday morning. Metro Manila will likely avoid much of the heaviest rain from this system as it pushes northwestward into Tuesday," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression Carina near the northern Philippines Monday night, local time. Strong wind aloft is pushing most of the showers and thunderstorms to the western side of the storm. (Photo/RAMMB)
While this system is forecast to be quick-moving and short-lived, it can still cause disruptions to the northern Philippines and Taiwan.
"Widespread 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected across the region from Carina," stated AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. "An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of around 150 mm (6 inches) will be possible, especially in the higher elevations."
Showers and thunderstorms that developed across Luzon over the weekend have already produced areas of flooding, including in areas away from the heaviest rainfall.
"Mudslides will become an increasing concern for any areas trapped under repeated, heavy downpours," warned Gilbert.
Carina will also produce gusty winds and rough seas over the next couple of days.
While Carina is forecast to become a nontropical system by the second half of the week, it may still carry a threat for parts of eastern Asia.
On Thursday and Friday, the moisture from Carina is forecast to be drawn north into a stationary front that has been situated over Japan since the end of June. This may enhance showers and thunderstorms over southwestern Japan, which would exacerbate flooding in the already devastated region.
