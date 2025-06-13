New tropical rainstorm joins Dalila in Pacific, Atlantic quiet

A new tropical rainstorm has formed in the eastern Pacific in the wake of Dalila, but the Atlantic Ocean remains quiet for now.

AccuWeather's Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite of Tropical Storm Dalila on Saturday afternoon. (AccuWeather)

The eastern Pacific Ocean recently spawned another tropical storm, Dalila, which swiped southern Mexico for a brief time before heading out to sea. Yet another tropical rainstorm has formed in the wake of Dalila in the basin, as anticipated by AccuWeather meteorologists. The whole time, the Atlantic basin remains dormant.

The East Pacific is quickly gaining momentum following a slow start to the season, which officially began on May 15. Four storms have been named since May 28 -- Alvin, Barbara, Cosme and Dalila. Tropical Storm Dalila is more than a month ahead of time. The historical average formation date for the fourth-named storm in the Eastern Pacific is July 15.

Dalila, which AccuWeather identified as a tropical rainstorm ahead of all other known sources on Thursday, was designated Tropical Depression 4-E by the National Hurricane Center on Friday morning before quickly being upgraded to a tropical storm.

Beyond Dalila, the new tropical rainstorm near Central America is forecast to become the next named storm and take a more northward path than Dalila.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect this storm to move onshore in southern Mexico later in the week. Proximity to land and churned-up waters in its path may limit intensity somewhat. Despite this, torrential rain, rough seas and gusty winds will ramp up along part of the southwestern coast of Mexico and along parts of the Pacific Central America coast.

The next name on the list of eastern Pacific tropical storms is Erick.

When will the Atlantic basin spring to life?

Copious amounts of wind shear and dry, dusty air from the Sahara Desert have put a lid on tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean since the start of the basin's hurricane season on June 1.

"There are some signs that tropical development could occur later in the month; however, in the Bay of Campeche, between June 19 and 21," Pydynowski said.

However, because of the significant amount of tropical activity in the nearby eastern Pacific, development on the Atlantic side may be a challenge.

Even if a tropical depression or storm does not organize, tropical downpours are expected to be frequent in portions of Central America and southeastern Mexico into late June, which can enhance the risk of flooding and mudslides.

"Any potential tropical depression or storm would likely be short-lived and remain mainly south of the United States, but some of its tropical moisture could be drawn northward into South Texas, even if there is no organized tropical development," Pydynowski said.

AccuWeather is expecting a near- to above-historical-average Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane season for 2025. Between three and six named tropical cyclones are forecast to directly impact the U.S.

