New development areas expected in Atlantic following Hurricane Erin

At least two areas in the Atlantic show signs of potential tropical development, once of which could impact land. The next storm will become Tropical Storm Fernand.

Copied

As Hurricane Erin continues to make its way north along the U.S. East Coast, AccuWeather’s Jon Porter monitors two developing tropical systems in the Atlantic, which are expected to form this weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking two high-risk areas across the Atlantic basin that will contend to become the next named storm: Tropical Storm Fernand.

“There is a high risk of tropical development in the Atlantic in the wake of Hurricane Erin. Some gusty winds and periods of rain are expected in the northern Leeward Islands through Friday, regardless of tropical development,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

This wide view, taken on Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, captures much of the Atlantic basin and shows Hurricane Erin in the upper left, near the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States. Tropical waves of low pressure can be seen from the central Atlantic to Africa (lower center to the lower right). Some tropical waves evolve into tropical storms and hurricanes. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Less than a week earlier, a strengthening Erin produced heavy rainfall, flash flooding and sporadic power outages across parts of the islands. As Erin passed just north of the Leewards, it intensified rapidly—from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in just over 24 hours.

AccuWeather will be initiating track maps on this tropical rainstorm later Thursday.

“Residents of Bermuda should closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend, as this particular tropical wave has the potential to develop and strengthen quickly,” DaSilva added.

“At this time, the tropical wave is not expected to bring direct impacts to the mainland United States, as it is forecast to curve northward much sooner than Erin did,” DaSilva said.

Several hundred miles farther to the east-southeast, another tropical wave is showing greater signs of organization.

“This tropical wave, moving westward through the Atlantic’s main development region, has only a short window to organize and strengthen before it encounters more hostile conditions—including dry air and disruptive upper-level winds—over the weekend,” DaSilva said.

There is also a small area producing showers over the central Atlantic and has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Additional tropical waves of low pressure are also evident closer to Africa and over the continent. However, atmospheric conditions are expected to limit the potential for development through at least the end of the month.

The next names on the list of tropical storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Fernand and Gabrielle.

The tropical wave train—often referred to as Cabo Verde storms, named after the islands off the northwest coast of Africa—forms the backbone of the Atlantic hurricane season. These systems typically have long-tracks that can persist for a week or more, depending on land interaction and atmospheric conditions.

“On average, about one in every three to five of these tropical waves develops into a tropical storm, with the highest likelihood of formation occurring during the climatological peak of hurricane season from late August through September,” AccuWeather meteorologists said.

Following a lull later this month, activity is likely to increase again heading into September. Last year brought a similar lull from late August into early September before activity ramped up.

In the wake of Erin, AccuWeather is forecasting an additional 8–13 named storms for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season. Of these, six to nine are projected to become hurricanes, including two to four that could reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.