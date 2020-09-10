Heroic woman recounts near-death experience in California inferno

“It was like Armageddon," Christina Lopez told AccuWeather. She said that at one point, things looked so bleak, she texted loved ones to say goodbye -- and then help came from above.

Read More Chevron right

Record-setting Atlantic hurricane season about to kick into overdrive

There may soon be as many as five tropical systems spinning over the Atlantic simultaneously, a unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September 1971.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Woman cuffed on beach for surfing with COVID

The startling scene unfolded on a beach in Spain. In the U.S., the coin shortage caused by the pandemic is having an unexpected effect on one industry.