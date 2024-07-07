Time is running out for people to prepare for Beryl, including areas surrounding Galveston, Texas, where a storm surge of 3 to 6 feet is expected. Multiple evacuation orders have been issued for the Galveston area, according to KTRK, due to the anticipated impacts from Beryl.
•Mandatory evacuations Quintana, Texas
•Voluntary evacuations for Omega Bay, Intracoastal Canal, and coastal areas of Matagorda County, Texas
Officials warned residents that flooding could make some roads difficult to impossible to navigate during the height of the storm.
Tropical downpours from Beryl have already reached the coast of Texas, and conditions will worsen as the center of the storm approaches land. AccuWeather forecasters expect landfall to occur around 3 a.m. CDT Monday near East Matagorda Bay, Texas. While this is more than 100 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, residents should not let their guard down.
Storm surge along the coast near Corpus Christi is predicted to reach 3 to 6 feet while winds howl up to 80 mph, causing flooding in low-lying coastal areas. The worst conditions in the city are expected between 10 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. Additionally, forecasters are predicting 1-2 inches of rain for the city, which is not far from the historical average of 2.54 inches for all of July.
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Beryl on Sunday afternoon with the center of the storm swirling just off the coast of Texas. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Since emerging over the Gulf of Mexico, Beryl has been a tropical storm, but AccuWeather meteorologists expect it to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Monday morning. As of 4 p.m. CDT Sunday, maximum sustained winds were 65 mph, just 9 mph shy of hurricane status.
Hurricane warnings are in effect from Baffin Bay to San Luis Pass, Texas, which includes Galveston and Corpus Christi. Areas farther inland, including Houston, are under tropical storm warnings. Winds in these areas could be strong enough to cause power outages, with outages in the hardest-hit areas potentially lasting for several days.
Preparations are underway along the Texas coast as Beryl sets its sights on the region.
It looked like any other weekend along the coast of Texas, but residents were making final preparations ahead of Beryl. "It may look like it's business as usual and it's just another sunny summer day here on the beach, but people are talking about the storm and people are making plans," Storm Chaser Mike Scantlin said while in South Padre Island over the weekend. Homes and businesses were being boarded up to minimize any damage from the approaching storm.
Luan Nguyen boards up windows as he helps prepare for Beryl's arrival, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Palaciios, Texas. Texas officials are telling coastal residents to expect power outages and flooding as Beryl was forecast to regain hurricane strength before making landfall. Landfall was expected early Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Sandbag stations were open throughout the weekend in towns all along the coast to help people prepare for expected flooding as Beryl arrives and moves inland on Monday.
Billy Tran cleans up storm debris from Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Surfside Beach, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Residents near the coast of Texas who moved to the area in the past few years may soon experience their first hurricane. While the past three hurricane seasons have been near to above the historical average, the vast majority of the tropical storms and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico have focused on Louisiana and Florida.
The most recent hurricane to make landfall in Texas was Hurricane Nicholas, which roared ashore near Sargent Beach, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2021, as a Category 1. Nicholas unloaded 13.96 inches of rain in Galveston, Texas, and produced a wind gust of 95 mph. Since then, the only other tropical system to hit Texas was Tropical Storm Harold, which was a fast-moving storm that made landfall on Padre Island on Aug. 22, 2023.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories