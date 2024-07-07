Time is running out for people to prepare for Beryl, including areas surrounding Galveston, Texas, where a storm surge of 3 to 6 feet is expected. Multiple evacuation orders have been issued for the Galveston area, according to KTRK, due to the anticipated impacts from Beryl.

•Mandatory evacuations Quintana, Texas

•Voluntary evacuations for Omega Bay, Intracoastal Canal, and coastal areas of Matagorda County, Texas

Officials warned residents that flooding could make some roads difficult to impossible to navigate during the height of the storm.