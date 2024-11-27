Hurricane impacts continue long after the storm has ended, study reveals

An average hurricane has killed 7,000 - 11,000 extra people in the United States beyond what's reported after the disaster, according to study.

Copied

Hurricanes often leave a trail of death and destruction. For decades, here at AccuWeather we’ve highlighted that impacts continue long after the storm has passed. A new study confirms that, and meteorologist Geoff Cornish explains.

Hurricanes often leave a trail of death and destruction in their wake. However, the impacts of these severe weather events continue long after the storm has passed. A study published in Nature confirms a reality AccuWeather has been emphasizing for decades: The effects of hurricanes are more far-reaching and longer lasting than commonly reported.

This hurricane season has been particularly destructive, with 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes, two of which made landfall in the United States. The immediate death toll and financial impact have been devastating, but the long-term effects are even more concerning.

Susie Davis embraces a fellow church member as people gather at Pack Square Park for a Hurricane Helene Vigil on Tuesday October 22, 2024 in Asheville, NC. The area is still recovering from the deadly hurricane. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

AccuWeather Executive Chairman and Founder, Dr. Joel N. Myers, highlighted the discrepancy between reported and actual damage. "This trend is continuing. The damage from severe weather is greater than is often reported: The suffering and the impact health-wise, economically, and so on," he explained. According to Dr. Myers, government agencies and other sources frequently underreport the human and financial costs, often considerably so.

"Hurricanes and even tornadoes, the long-term effect of any disaster is harmful to longevity because people then experience the trauma," Myers added. "They may lose possessions, they may have less money as they rebuild for later health expenses and retirement. All these have a negative impact on longevity."

As Scientific American notes, the study revealed that an average hurricane has killed 7,000-11,000 extra people in the United States beyond what's reported after the disaster. Death tolls reported immediately after a hurricane fail to account for the long-term effects on families' health and well-being, Dr. Myers pointed out.

Children find a stuffed animal in the pile of supplies and clothing at a relief center in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on October 21, 2024, as the community rebuilds after Hurricane Helene. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the study's authors, from 1950 to 2015, tropical storms and hurricanes led to an estimated 3.6 million to 5.2 million excess deaths, surpassing fatalities from traffic accidents or infectious diseases. These storm-related deaths disproportionately affect certain groups, notably young individuals and Black populations. The authors highlighted this as a significant yet under-researched factor impacting health in the United States.

Dr. Jonathan Tan of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles echoes these sentiments, emphasizing the prolonged health impacts on lower-income communities with limited resources. "After a natural disaster or an extreme weather event, communities, particularly with limited resources, may experience prolonged health impacts because they're just more vulnerable to recover from," he noted. These impacts can include housing instability, food insecurity, and a lack of access to quality medical care, both in the short and long term.

TOPSHOT - Robert Haight looks around his destroyed house after it was hit by a tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approached. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

In the wake of Helene, for example, families may have to live in damaged or mold-riddled homes before they can afford to make repairs. "People may have to use their savings for repairs, leaving less money for their health care for years. People may be forced to move and live farther away from crucial social support networks which can dramatically affect their mental health. “It’s devastating to the individuals, and it's devastating to the local and state governments, too,” said study co-author Rachel Young, an environmental economist at the University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Myers added that other estimates are often too low, focusing only on what is covered by insurance, which can be as little as 5-10% of the total economic loss. "Businesses fail, jobs are lost, people move away, houses are destroyed, and all of it's not covered by insurance. It has a negative impact that. That money is gone forever and it has a long-term effect."

With the true cost of hurricanes extending far beyond the immediate aftermath, bringing devastating long-term health, economic and social impacts, particularly to vulnerable communities, Dr. Myers continues to urge a more comprehensive understanding and response to severe weather events.