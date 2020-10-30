Hurricane Eta strikes Nicaragua as one of 2020's strongest storms

The record-tying 28th named storm of the year is also one of the strongest yet and forecasters say it will weaken over Central America, but then become a hurricane again -- and approach Florida as a tropical storm.

Daily coronavirus briefing: A.I. detects sound of ‘COVID cough’ human ears can’t easily pick up

Listen to audio of a ‘COVID cough’ and a regular cough and see if you can tell the difference. Plus, how a group of villagers defied a COVID-19 curfew to make a dramatic rescue.

Mini November heat wave will send temps soaring

The weather is about to change in dramatic fashion. How high will temperatures go? High enough to challenge a record in one city – which has already seen several inches of snow – that’s stood since 1874.