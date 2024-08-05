Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida with 99-mph wind gusts and a 6-foot storm surge

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend Monday morning but is expected to spread severe flooding across the Southeast this week.

Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, at a Category 1 hurricane with high winds and a strong storm surge that caused flooding.

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just before 7:00 a.m. EDT Monday morning near Steinhatchee along Florida's Big Bend. Winds gusted to 99 mph near landfall. The landfall is within 20 miles of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, a Category 3 storm that roared ashore in the Big Bend of Florida in August 2023.

More than 312,000 homes and businesses are without power in Florida as Debby’s hurricane-force winds batter the state Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.com.

Up to 6 feet of storm surge flooding occurred at Cedar Key early Monday morning. On Sunday, a significant overwash occurred in St. Petersburg, Florida, as a 4-foot storm surge hit Tampa Bay. Rainfall this weekend topped 20 inches in the Sarasota, Florida, area.

Debby makes landfall in Florida

The forecast for Hurricane Debby

The storm will continue to spread rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms as it moves toward the Florida Peninsula's Gulf coast. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Debby could stall along the Carolina coast this week, which may significantly exacerbate the life-threatening conditions.