Henri to reach hurricane force, make close approach to East Coast
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 18, 2021 2:17 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Henri, after forming Monday afternoon south and east of Bermuda, has been circling the island nation menacingly this week. AccuWeather forecasters warned Wednesday that a shift in its strength, it's now expected to reach hurricane force, and its track will bring some impacts to the East Coast of the United States and eventually even Atlantic Canada.
Henri (pronounced: ahn-REE) was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was located about 190 miles south-southwest of Bermuda on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Henri was swirling about 665 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was within 800 miles of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
The main impacts from Henri thus far have been rough seas and surf around Bermuda, along with some gusty showers at times. However, Henri has kept its distance from Bermuda for the most part, and will continue to move farther away over the next few days. The tropical storm watch that was in effect for Bermuda was discontinued Wednesday morning.
"Henri will continue to make a clockwise circle around Bermuda through the end of this week but also gradually pull farther away as it does so," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Henri will finally break out of its loop this weekend, and it will take a more northerly or northeasterly track, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm may also further strengthen as it moves closer to the East Coast.
Henri would be the third hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) to develop this season if it reaches that intensity later this week or this weekend. Grace strengthened into the second hurricane on Wednesday morning, and earlier this season, Elsa had reached hurricane force twice along its path.
While Henri will take a turn toward the East Coast of the United States, it will still stay far enough offshore through the end of this week that impacts will remain minimal. As Henri churns off the coast, the main risks will be rough surf and dangerous rip currents at the beaches through the rest of this week and this weekend.
Through Saturday, Henri will spin well offshore, but by later this weekend and early next week, Henri could set its sights closer to the coast.
"If high pressure over the Atlantic becomes stronger, it could push Henri on a more due north track this weekend. This scenario would cause Henri to track much closer to the New England coast during Sunday night and Monday and perhaps even to make a landfall in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland," explained AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski. "All residents and interests along the New England coast and Atlantic Canada should closely monitor the progress of Henri later this week."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.