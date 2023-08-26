Franklin becomes first major hurricane of Atlantic season, set to impact Bermuda

Franklin, now a major hurricane, is forecast to strengthen even more early this week, while passing between the East Coast of the U.S. and Bermuda.

Copied

Franklin is getting its second wind over the Atlantic as it tracks northward toward Bermuda.

After bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Hispaniola last week, Franklin continues to churn in the Atlantic, and as of Monday morning has strengthened into the Atlantic season's first major hurricane. Later this week Franklin will bring impacts to Bermuda, according to AccuWeather hurricane experts.

The storm, which became just the second hurricane of the Atlantic season on Saturday morning, is also expected to bring indirect impacts to the United States east coast, where rough surf and rip currents could imperil swimmers as summer winds down.

Hurricane Franklin, as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite on Monday morning, Aug. 28.

As of Monday morning local time, Franklin was moving to the north-northwest in the Atlantic about 400 miles to the north of the Turks and Caicos as a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSWHS). The storm will continue to move to the north-northwest while slowly strengthening before making a turn back to the northeast later Monday night into Tuesday.

An eyelike feature that was occasionally evident yesterday on satellite imagery was indicative of the strengthening that the hurricane was undergoing. Franklin continues to show an eyelike feature now that it is a major hurricane. A major hurricane is one that packs maximum sustained winds of Category 3 or higher (at least 111 mph or 178 km/h) on the SSHWS.

Now that it has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season, AccuWeather's hurricane experts expect the storm to gain enough wind intensity to become the season's first Category 4 hurricane for a time early in the week.

"The slow forward movement of Franklin will allow for more time for strengthening over the next day or two," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "There is the potential for rapid intensification into the early part of the week, thanks to warm ocean waters and little wind shear."

While a direct landfall is unlikely, the island nation of Bermuda will still face some impacts.

"AccuWeather's current forecast has the storm passing far enough to the northwest of Bermuda to limit significant impacts, though there will still be a period of gusty winds and rough surf," said Buckingham.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The rough surf will be the first impact to arrive, as swells reach the coast Monday, increasing the risk of rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions. After that, strong winds and perhaps some rain are forecast to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, even though the core of Franklin should pass to the northwest of the island nation.

"As Franklin passes to the northwest of Bermuda, a period of 40- to 60-mph (65- to 95-km/h) wind gusts [is] expected into midweek," said Buckingham. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind in Bermuda is 75 mph (120 km/h), which can be enough to bring down tree limbs and cause minor damage.

Despite impacts being just a few days out in the future, there is still the opportunity for Franklin to take a different track, say AccuWeather meteorologists. "If Franklin tracks farther to the east and closer to Bermuda, impacts could be more significant," warned Buckingham.

While no rain and wind are forecast, the eastern U.S. will have some indirect impacts from Franklin this week as it churns well offshore. Rough surf and strong rip currents are expected to impact the beaches along the East coast, especially in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame.

"As Franklin ramps up in wind intensity early this week, vacationers and residents alike along the coast should be prepared for dangerous swimming conditions," warned Buckingham. "There is even the potential for beach closures."

The prospects of rough surf and beach closures are poor timing for those looking to get in some last-minute swimming as meteorological summer draws to a close this week and many schools return to session.

The waves and rough surf generated by Franklin could worsen tidal flooding along the East coast, which is expected to occur at times of high tide around the full "Super Blue Moon" in the middle of this week. This will especially be the case in areas along the Southeast coast that are most sensitive to tidal flooding, such as Charleston Harbor in South Carolina, and Miami Beach in Florida.

Hurricane Franklin comes amid a busy period in the tropical Atlantic. Tropical Storm Idalia was named on Sunday in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a hurricane and impact Florida later this week. Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring another area in the eastern Atlantic where tropical storm formation could occur by late in the week.

The statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is only about two weeks away, on Sept. 10.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.