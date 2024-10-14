Florida remains watchful amid possible tropical activity

Florida has some protection from two upcoming tropical threats, but there is a chance that protection could waver as the month progresses.

Copied

Gas shortages in Florida following Milton were aided by fuel tankers coming in for relief, guided by police vehicles. Fuel depots were opened in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, with more being planned.

Despite an influx of cooler and less humid air across the southeastern United States, Florida remains at risk for tropical threats as AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor multiple potential developments.

Approximately six weeks remain in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, and the tropics continue to remain active.

AccuWeather meteorologists have called out two main areas that are most likely to spur tropical development in the next few days to a week or so, and one or both features could still find a way to impact Florida.

Trouble may be brewing in the western Caribbean

An area of showers and thunderstorms continues to grow over Central America in response to a gyre, a large and slowly rotating area of low pressure. This very weak storm could spur development in the western Caribbean or the eastern Pacific in the coming days.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Based on the latest information we have and studying the situation, the most likely path the brewing feature in the western Caribbean would take would be a more southern one into Central America this weekend," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

"There still is a scenario where that feature could find a way farther to the north and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, but the chances of that seem to be diminishing," DaSilva added.

The same gyre could spur development in the eastern Pacific, which then could become a threat for areas farther to the north along the coast of Mexico next week.

System approaching the Leewards

The western Caribbean zone is not the only area that could give birth to a tropical storm.

"We have been tracking a wave of low pressure (tropical wave) that moved off the coast of Africa earlier this month," DaSilva said, "This feature has been showing some signs of life off and on in recent days but could be entering a much more favorable area for tropical development this week as it nears the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean."

Between Friday and Sunday, a broad zone in the Atlantic will have conditions conducive for tropical development, including low wind shear and warm water.

"It is possible for the feature to ramp up quickly to a tropical depression, tropical storm and hurricane as it approaches or passes through the Leewards late this week," DaSilva said, "But, as this system travels farther to the west, whatever it becomes, could run into more hostile conditions for strengthening and organization."

Natural deterrents for Florida, southeastern US?

There are two factors that could suppress any tropical feature that may develop and track toward land. The first is the larger islands of the northern Caribbean, such as Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. The tall mountains could rip away at any system that tracks overhead. The other factor is a complex weather pattern, including the jet stream setup over the southern Atlantic Ocean, the eastern Gulf coast of the U.S. and over the Bahamas.

A storm at the jet stream level of the atmosphere, along with a large area of high pressure over the Southeast could steer away any tropical system. However, if the jet stream or high pressure weakens, it could allow a tropical feature to venture close to Florida.

Because of the upcoming threats from torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms, at the very least, interests in Central America, southern Mexico, and the northern islands of the Caribbean should closely monitor the tropics this week. Any impacts to Florida would probably not be until this weekend at the earliest.

The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Nadine and Oscar.

Tropical protection at a price

The same features working to possibly protect Florida from a direct hit by a major tropical system in the next week or so will lead to stiff winds from the east and northeast that will raise seas, create dangerous surf and lead to beach erosion and coastal flooding along the southern Atlantic coast of the U.S.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.