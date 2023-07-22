Don strengthens into 1st hurricane of 2023 Atlantic season

After developing as a subtropical storm more than a week ago, Don continued its evolution on Saturday when it became a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Don on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AccuWeather RealView™ satellite)

For the first time this season, a hurricane has formed over the Atlantic Ocean. Late Saturday afternoon, Tropical Storm Don strengthened into a hurricane well away from any landmass.

Don, a Category 1 storm, is the fourth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic season. Three tropical storms formed in June, including Tropical Storm Bret, which had peak maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour--just 4 mph shy of the criteria for hurricane strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

As of 5 p.m. AST, Hurricane Don had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving north at 12 mph. Don was located about 480 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Don initially formed as a subtropical storm on July 14 and has stayed away from land during its meandering journey.

Hurricane-force winds in Don extended outward up to 15 miles, but the storm is not a threat to land as it continues on a northeastern path in the Atlantic Ocean. AccuWeather meteorologists say that an area well to the south of where Don is spinning is a corridor to watch for further tropical development.

Don's time as a hurricane could be brief, as AccuWeather meteorologists say it is expected to drift over an area of cooler waters, which will cause the system to lose wind intensity.

