Debby's death toll reaches 7 after deadly tornado in North Carolina

Debby, now a tropical rainstorm, is causing dangerous flooding as it makes its way up the mid-Atlantic after making its second U.S. landfall as a tropical storm early on Thursday in South Carolina

As Debby continued to wreak havoc for the fifth day in a row on Aug. 8, it dropped torrential rain from the Southeast to the mid-Atlantic that caused widespread floods.

Debby, now a tropical depression, is causing dangerous flooding as it makes its way up the mid-Atlantic after making its second U.S. landfall as a tropical storm early on Thursday near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, about 20 miles northeast of Charleston. Maximum sustained wind speeds were 50 mph as it moved inland at 5 mph, exacerbating ongoing flooding across the Carolinas that has promoted curfews, road closures, and widespread disruptions.

Three tornadoes were reported Wednesday and Wednesday night in North Carolina. Tornadoes damaged homes in Harrells, a town in Sampson County, and a tornado was recorded on video near Maple Hill in Pender County. A twister overnight in Wilson County killed a 60-year-old man, WRAL reported, bringing the death toll related to Debby to seven.

Six people in Florida died earlier this week in accidents related to Debby. Three of them were in traffic accidents and two from fallen trees. Another death involved a 48-year-old man in Gulfport, Florida, who was on his anchored sailboat when the storm struck, WTSP-TV reported.

After dropping more than 20 inches of rain in Florida and 15 inches in South Carolina, rainfall reports in southeastern North Carolina rose to more than 11 inches Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Canoochee River near Claxton, Georgia, a town that received over a foot of rain this week, broke its 100-year record height of 17.80 feet.

Debby makes landfall in Florida, sparks tornadoes and flooding in Carolinas

After making two United States landfalls, which AccuWeather hurricane experts correctly predicted, Debby is sweeping northward across the eastern U.S. AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that life-threatening, flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes will heighten the risk to lives and property across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast into the weekend.

After drenching the Southeast for days, Tropical Storm Debby is on its way north, posing a serious danger for some of the nation’s biggest cities.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina, which is dealing with the impacts of Debby. The declaration allows FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide resources and equipment to the state, as well as assistance and reimbursement for mass care, evacuation, and shelter support.

Residents remember recent major floods

Those living in the eastern Carolinas - an area vulnerable to flooding from tropical storms and hurricanes - have been through this before. Debby's threat of flooding is reminding residents of the area's vulnerability to flooding from tropical storms; between 2015 and 2018, three major floods gripped the eastern parts of North and South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence 2018

Florence brought torrential rain to North and South Carolina, particularly affecting the Pee Dee River basin in northeastern South Carolina. The storm caused rivers to swell and overflow, leading to extensive flooding that damaged homes, roads and infrastructure. Both North Carolina's and South Carolina's records for highest rainfall totals from a single tropical storm were established during Florence: 23.63 inches at Loris, South Carolina, and 35.93 inches at Elizabethtown, North Carolina.

Hurricane Matthew 2016

Two years before Florence, Hurricane Matthew dropped 1-2 feet of rain from the Georgia coast to southeastern Virginia. Heavy rainfall led to significant river flooding, which impacted communities and caused extensive damage.

Hurricane Joaquin 2015

Often referred to as a 1,000-year flood, this event was caused by a combination of a stalled low-pressure system and moisture from Hurricane Joaquin. The unprecedented rainfall led to catastrophic flooding across much of the state, particularly in the Midlands and Lowcountry regions. Many areas received more than 20 inches of rain, resulting in dam failures, road closures and widespread property damage.

Prior floods of note

Although South Carolina was spared the worst of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the storm still brought heavy rain and caused localized flooding, particularly along the coast, where more than a foot of rain fell.

Hurricane Floyd in 1999 brought record rainfall, causing rivers to overflow in the Carolinas, resulting in catastrophic flooding. The flooding was compounded by Hurricane Dennis's saturation of the ground just weeks earlier.

In 1996, Hurricane Fran's heavy rain caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks, resulting in widespread damage to homes, roads and infrastructure.