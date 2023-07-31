Catastrophic flooding washes away vehicles, shreds roads near Beijing

At least two people have died as flooding raged in China due to moisture from Typhoon Doksuri, and AccuWeather meteorologists say a new typhoon has emerged in the western Pacific Ocean.

Streets were flooded as heavy rain fell on Beijing, China, on July 31.

Torrents of water gushed through streets in China as moisture from former Typhoon Doksuri triggered catastrophic flooding over the weekend and into the start of the new week.

Doksuri made landfall Friday in the Chinese province of Fujian, located roughly 1,000 miles (1,609 km) south of Beijing, and lost wind intensity over the weekend as it pushed inland. However, the tropical moisture fueled extreme rain across the country for days.

More than 30,000 people were forced to evacuate due to flooding in Beijing, where 5.29 inches (134 mm) of rain fell Sunday. Dramatic video showed over a dozen vehicles being swept away in the flooding near Beijing and helicopters being used to rescue people who were stranded in the middle of the raging rivers.

Tens of thousands of people were also evacuated in Baoding, a city about 85 miles (137 km) southwest of Beijing, after intense floodwaters washed away entire buildings, according to NBC News.

Flooding rain shreds roads, damages vehicles in China

At least two people have died due to the flooding, which some are calling the worst in Beijing in more than a decade. The death toll could climb as officials assess the damage and as floodwaters gradually recede.

Another typhoon is already churning in the western Pacific Ocean, but China may avoid a repeat of Doksuri.

Typhoon Khanun developed late last week west of Guam and strengthened over the weekend as it moved northwestward across the Philippine Sea.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that Typhoon Khanun is currently tracking toward China, but it will make a turn to the northeast later this week, directing the storm away from China.

