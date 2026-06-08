Boris makes landfall in Mexico; Tropical Storm Cristina may head in as well

Tropical Storm Boris made landfall in Mexico and will continue to bring torrential rain and flooding potential, while Tropical Storm Cristina and will bring more rain to Central America and Mexico.

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AccuWeather’s Jon Porter monitors the equatorial Pacific where El Niño conditions are leading to rising sea surface temperatures. This could lead to more tropical activity in the Pacific region.

Tropical Storm Boris, which has been spinning near the Mexican coast for several days made landfall early Tuesday morning.. In its wake, Tropical Storm Cristina has been moving near the Nicaragua coast and will bring impacts across Central America and Mexico through the end of the week.

"Flash flooding and mudslides from locally excessive rainfall are the main threats from Boris and Cristina," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

This image of the eastern Pacific, Central America and the western Caribbean was captured on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2026, and shows Tropical Storm Boris after making landfall in southwestern Mexico and Tropical Storm Cristina moving near the Central American coastline. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Boris to bring flooding risk to southwestern Mexico

"Boris' center is poorly defined because most of its thunderstorm activity is displaced well to the south by wind shear," DaSilva said. "The center could wander onshore at any time or could meander prior to making landfall and stay just offshore."

Wind shear is associated with prevailing or shifting breezes that can distort the structure of tropical cyclones, weaken them or prevent their formation. In this week's case in the eastern Pacific, these breezes are blowing from the north.

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"Wind shear will limit Boris' strengthening, but the storm will still funnel abundant tropical moisture into the south-central coast of Mexico," DaSilva said. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Boris is less than one.

Despite Boris being a relatively minimal tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph, rough surf and dangerous rip currents can threaten swimmers, and choppy seas may create hazardous conditions for boaters and fishing operations.

Boris will bring rounds of drenching rain, flash flooding and gusty winds to Acapulco through Tuesday. However, its wind impacts will be far less severe than those produced by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in 2023.

Boris is forecast to bring 4-8 inches of rain to Acapulco with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches.

Any rain directly associated with Boris should come and go before the World Cup soccer tournament matches in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico, on Thursday. There may be sporadic rain or thunderstorms that could affect play or cause delays due to the overall weather pattern and the time of year in both Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Tropical Storm Cristina near Central America, to trek along Pacific coast

Over the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists dubbed a second brewing mass of showers and thunderstorms along the west coast of Central America a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness. This storm, was upgraded to tropical depression on Monday morning and was named Tropical Storm Cristina at midday on Monday. Cristina is farther south than Boris.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Cristina is 1 in Mexico and Central America.

Like Boris, the main threat from Cristina will be the risk of torrential downpours that can lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides. An extensive band of 8-12 inches of rain is forecast along part of the west coast of Central America and southern Mexico from the tropical storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.

"Proximity to the coast and wind shear could be inhibiting factors to major or rapid strengthening," DaSilva explained. "But, if Cristina could stay away from the coast long enough, it could ramp up and become a hurricane."

Steering breezes may allow this second storm to move inland over Central America or drift northwestward just offshore with a chance of moving inland over southwestern Mexico. The inland or northward extent of the heavy rain and intensity of the winds and seas along the coast will depend on the track of the center.

There is a chance that Cristina or some of its energy could reach the southwest Gulf later this week, where it could regenerate or help to initiate a new center. Or it's moisture may provide the impetus for flooding downpours across the southern United States later this week into the weekend.

The Eastern and Central Pacific hurricane basins are expected to be a hotbed of tropical activity this season, largely due to the unfolding and forecast intensification of El Niño.

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