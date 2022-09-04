Atlantic active again as peak of hurricane season approaches

Following a nearly two-month-long summer vacation, the Atlantic Ocean basin has fully shaken off its cobwebs. As two named storms -- Danielle and Earl -- inhabit the basin, AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor for other potential tropical threats in the coming days.

There will be a brief window in the next few days when more than one hurricane can churn in the basin simultaneously for the first time in nearly two years.

The last time the Atlantic basin had more than one active hurricane in the basin was during the record-shattering 2020 hurricane season. For a brief time on Sept. 16, 2020, Hurricane Paulette, Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Teddy maintained at least Category 1 hurricane strength simultaneously.

Here's a rundown of the now-active Atlantic basin as the climatological peak of hurricane season, Sept. 10, quickly approaches.

Tropical Storm Earl (near Puerto Rico) and Hurricane Danielle (in the northern Atlantic) churn in the Atlantic basin on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AccuWeather RealVue™ satellite)

Hurricane Danielle in northern Atlantic, may impact Europe

As of Sunday afternoon, Danielle was located about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) west of the Azores, an island chain located to the west of Portugal. Danielle had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) and was moving slowly to the west at 1 mph (2 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles (24 km) from the hurricane's center. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 125 miles (201 km).

Danielle is expected to retain its hurricane status through midweek before it tracks into an area more hostile to tropical development. The storm is expected to lose wind intensity late this week and eventually transition back to a tropical storm. By the upcoming weekend, Danielle is expected to lose enough wind intensity to become a tropical rainstorm.

Danielle is forecast to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and pose no threat to land for much of its life cycle. However, late this week and into the upcoming weekend, Danielle may usher in impacts to portions of Europe.

"After transitioning into a tropical rainstorm, Danielle can bring some rain to western Europe late this week or next weekend. The extent and location of the rain will depend on the exact track of the storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained, noting that gusty winds could also accompany the storm.

Impacts from former tropical storms or hurricanes are irregular but not altogether uncommon across Europe. If any rain from Danielle reaches Europe, it would be the first such occurrence this season.

Earl to become a hurricane over the open Atlantic

Over the weekend, Tropical Storm Earl made its closest approach to land as it skimmed the northeastern Caribbean.

As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Earl was located roughly 85 miles (140 km) northeast of St. Thomas. The storm was moving to the northwest at a speed of 3 mph (6 km/h) and had maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph (85 km/h). Tropical-storm-force winds extended 105 miles (165 km) from Earl, mainly to the north and east of its center.

The storm brought rainfall to portions of the Leeward and Virgin Islands and briefly some stronger wind gusts early in the weekend. Fortunately, most of the storm's strongest winds occurred on its north and east sides, away from land.

Rain will continue to impact parts of the British Virgin Islands into Monday, but impacts elsewhere across the Caribbean will taper off by late Sunday. The only exception being rough seas will remain a concern for northeastern portions of the Caribbean even as Earl pulls away and tracks into the open Atlantic.

Earl is set to remain a tropical storm through the early week but will gradually gain strength each day. Forecasters expect Earl to become the second hurricane of the season for the Atlantic by midweek.

Earl is then expected to quickly increase in forward speed and race across the open Atlantic, and pass well southeast of Bermuda.

While direct impacts from Earl are unlikely across Bermuda, high surf can be an issue later this week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

The storm is forecast to continue on a generally northeastward track over the open Atlantic through the upcoming weekend, likely still as a hurricane.

The climatological peak of hurricane season approaches

Following a flurry of development late last week, AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the Atlantic basin for additional potential development in the coming days. Mother Nature will try to toss a little more zest into this hurricane season as tropical waves continue moving off the African coast and into the open waters of the Atlantic.

"A tropical wave currently emerging off the west coast of Africa will have to be monitored for development this week," Douty cautioned. "Conditions appear to be somewhat conducive for tropical development through the first half of the week, so it is not out of the question a tropical depression or storm can develop."

Time is ticking on this scenario, though, and forecasters say the chance for development is rather slim.

As the week progresses, conditions in the path of this tropical wave will become a bit more hostile to organized tropical development.

"By the second half of the week, the feature is expected to move into a part of the central Atlantic less favorable for tropical development, which may cause it to become less organized," Douty explained.

Even if the climatological peak of hurricane season passes with no additional development, the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over.

AccuWeather forecasters expect a total of 12 to 16 named tropical systems in the Atlantic hurricane basin when the final tally is in this season, including five to seven hurricanes, two or three of which may strengthen into major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) and three or four direct impacts to the United States.

