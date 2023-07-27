AccuWeather Atlantic tropical forecast: Is Emily on the horizon?

A new tropical system could develop before the end of the month as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season begins to heat up.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking multiple tropical waves over the Atlantic basin and say a tropical disturbance will spread across parts of Florida through the end of the week.

Despite a mid-summer lull over the Atlantic basin, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a tropical disturbance that could develop in the coming days that may strengthen into the fifth named tropical system of the 2023 hurricane season.

A series of tropical disturbances, often referred to as tropical waves, continues to move westward off the coast of Africa. These disturbances originate over the Indian Ocean and move westward across the African continent as clusters of thunderstorms, gusty winds and Saharan dust. When they emerge over the Atlantic Ocean, they can develop into an organized tropical system.

The tropical waves have been more vigorous than usual this season and helped spawn tropical storms Bret and Cindy in June. Since then, there have been some tropical waves that showed some promise for development for a time, such as the recent wave currently moving westward over the Caribbean.

The tropical waves have struggled with vast areas of dry air and disruptive breezes, called wind shear over the past month. These conditions are quite common during July over the prime development zone of the Atlantic that extends from the African coast to the Caribbean.

Occasionally, a window of opportunity opens up for one of these waves to enter a zone of moist air and low wind shear. This will be the case with a tropical wave during the final days of July. The feature was located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, hundreds of miles off the coast of Africa, as of Thursday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a medium chance for the wave to develop into a tropical depression or named tropical storm through the end of July as it takes a west, then northwest path this weekend.

"This feature is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean late this weekend and then curve northward into the western or central Atlantic next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"While this feature does not appear to be a significant threat to the Caribbean or the U.S., it will need to be monitored for potential impacts to Bermuda around the middle of next week," Douty said.

A large southward dip in the jet stream will develop in the eastern U.S. next week and influence where the system may head next.

"That jet stream dip will end a heat wave and usher in much cooler and less humid air to the Northeast and Midwest, as well as parts of the Southeast," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

It is the west-to-southwest flow of air around the base of the jet stream dip that should keep any tropical system over the central Atlantic away from the U.S. next week, Rayno explained.

Should the tropical wave develop a circulation with sustained winds reaching 39 mph or greater, a tropical storm would be born. The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is Emily.

Tropical downpours to pester Florida

A tropical disturbance will continue to trigger clouds, drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms over Florida and parts of southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina into the weekend.

Localized incidents of flash flooding are possible along with periodic stormy conditions at the beaches.

Time has almost run out for this system to develop into a tropical depression or storm. But, if a weak center were to form and stay offshore over the 85-to-90-degree water of the Gulf Stream for a day or two, weak development would be possible.

The extent of cloud cover and cooling downpours may keep a lid on temperatures over Florida, where highs well in the 90s have been prevalent much of the summer. Some much-needed downpours may reach the western part of the peninsula, where drought conditions are the worst.

5 named tropical systems and counting

An Atlantic hurricane season, which spans June 1 through Nov. 30, brings a historical average of 14 named tropical systems.

To date, there have been five named systems, including Hurricane Don for the 2023 Atlantic season, plus one unnamed subtropical storm that developed in January over the North Atlantic.

Don spent much of its life over the middle of the Atlantic earlier in July with no impacts to land.

AccuWeather's Tropical and Long-Range teams of meteorologists led by Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski, Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva and Long-Range Expert Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, anticipate near-average numbers of tropical storms and hurricanes this season, despite the jump start in January, June and July.

El Niño conditions are expected to kick in and tone down tropical development during the latter half of the hurricane season, Kottlowski explained in a recent interview. However, the period from the second half of August through much of September may be quite busy. Multiple simultaneous tropical systems may be spinning over the Atlantic during that period.

