Why you shouldn’t postpone your flu vaccine

CVS MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Kafayat Ayodele holds a Flucelvax Quadrivalent influenza vaccine at CVS MinuteClinic in September 2021 in Houston.

(CNN) — While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older should receive the annual flu vaccine, most people haven’t – at least not yet. Only 22.7% of adults and 20.8% of children have gotten the flu shot this fall, according to CDC data from October 14.

Why is it important for everyone eligible to receive the flu shot? How effective is it? Do people who have had the flu before still need a shot? Why is it necessary every year? When is the best time to get it? And what else should people do to stay healthy as the weather gets colder?

To help us with these questions, I spoke with our CNN Wellness medical expert, Dr. Leana Wen. Dr. Wen is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: Is it too late to get the flu shot?

Dr. Leana Wen: Not at all. Flu season has not peaked yet. Pharmacies and many doctors’ offices will offer the flu shot, so call ahead and schedule your shot. Many pharmacies don’t require appointments, but some might. If you have a doctor’s appointment coming up, you could probably get your shot then, although you should confirm that they have the flu shot available. Your place of work or local health department might offer shots, too. It’s fine to receive the flu vaccine from any of these places — just don’t delay getting it.

CNN: Is there any advantage to waiting until later, when flu season does peak?

Wen: You should not wait. It’s best to receive the vaccine before the peak of flu season, which usually occurs between December and March. The flu is already circulating, though, and you could get infected ahead of peak season. If you receive the vaccine now, it will last through this year’s flu season.

CNN: Why is it important for everyone who is eligible to receive the flu shot?

Wen: The flu can be dangerous, and the flu vaccine has two important positive effects. The first is to reduce the chance of severe illness. According to studies cited by the CDC, vaccinated patients had a 26% lower risk of intensive care unit admission and a 31% lower risk of death from the flu compared to unvaccinated individuals. In the 2019-2020 year, the flu vaccine prevented an estimated 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations.

The second reason to get the flu vaccine is to reduce infection. Each year, the exact effectiveness depends on how well the vaccine developed matches the strains in circulation, but it’s generally 40% to 60%.

That’s significant on both a personal and individual level. Being sick with the flu, even if it doesn’t result in hospitalization, can be miserable. People can have fever, fatigue, achiness and cough for a week or longer. Kids can miss school and adults miss work and other responsibilities.

I get the flu vaccine every year, and I make sure that my husband and two children do too, because we want to reduce the possibility of illness due to flu. In addition, being vaccinated helps to reduce the risk of infecting others around us, which is crucial to me as a healthcare provider who takes care of vulnerable patients.

CNN: Do people who have had the flu before still need a shot?

Wen: If you had flu in years past, then yes, you do still need to receive the flu vaccine this year. The immunity you developed before wanes.

Also, many people might say that they’ve had the “flu” when they really had a cold or another viral infection. I hear from my patients that they don’t need the flu vaccine this year because they’ve already had “the flu” but they never actually tested positive for influenza. Having another virus does not protect you against influenza, and you still need to get the flu shot.

CNN: Why is a flu shot necessary every year?

Wen: The flu shot is recommended on an annual basis for two reasons. First, waning immunity means that the protection from last year’s flu shot won’t carry you through this year’s flu season. Second, the strains of the flu in circulation vary. Every year, the shot is targeted to the strains that are predicted to be most dominant.

CNN: When is the best time to get the shot?

Wen: Late September to early October is ideal. This is before peak flu season, and the effectiveness will last through the winter.

CNN: What else should people do to stay healthy as the weather gets colder?

Wen: Be sure to also get your updated Covid-19 vaccine. This could be done at the same time as you get the flu shot. If you are 60 and older, speak with your healthcare provider about getting the new RSV vaccine.

CNN: Is there anything else people should consider besides shots?

Wen: Good hand hygiene is important. Wash your hands often. Use hand sanitizer after touching commonly used public surfaces like door handles and elevator buttons. Some individuals may choose to mask when in indoor crowded settings.

Now is also a good time to optimize your overall health. Get your annual checkup. Make sure your other chronic medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, are under control. And get plenty of sleep, eat nutritious foods, and aim to reduce your stress. These healthy habits strengthen your overall ability to fight infections.

