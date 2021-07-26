Entomology experts are expecting a mosquito population explosion in June after weeks of rain across much of the south-central United States.
With summer underway in the Northern Hemisphere, hot weather isn't the only thing people need to be wary of this season.
Outdoor pests such as ticks and mosquitoes have been emerging with the warmer months, bringing with them not just annoying bites and itching, but also health concerns.
Mosquitoes are known for spreading the Zika virus, West Nile Virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue and malaria through their bite. Similarly, ticks are notorious for spreading Lyme disease, also transmitted through a bite.
Here are a few tips and tricks to reduce your contact with them.
1. Know what they call home
Just as the best way for a bug to not end up being swatted is for it to not wander into a home, a good way to avoid being bitten by a bug is to not wander into its home. Or, if you do, to be aware of where they may be most likely to linger.
While hiking in wooded areas, be aware and vigilant of the paths you take and the flora along that path. Stay in the middle of the trail and avoid tall grasses and shrubs to lessen the chances of a tick latching on.
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, rests on a plant. (CDC via AP, File)
While ticks' favorite spots are forested areas, mosquitos love to linger near standing water. Pair that environment with warm, humid weather around dusk or dawn, and you're all the more likely to encounter a nasty swarm.
2. Be a bad house host
Make sure these pests know they're overstaying their welcome. While the previous section went over the places these insects love to be, here are a few things to make sure your home isn't one of those places.
First, make sure there isn't any standing water around for extended periods of time. This applies to birdbaths, dog bowls, plant pots and buckets that may collect rainwater -- even containers as small as a thimble can become a breeding ground for mosquitos. It is recommended to dump any collected water at least twice a week.
Mosquitoes gather around stagnant water to lay eggs on the surface, including pools and ponds. Since larvae prefer shallow water less than 24 inches, ponds that are deeper than two feet should make a less appealing environment, according to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR). UCANR also suggests water features that provide a steep slope or have vertical walls that quickly drop off into deeper water will also be less favorable to the pests. An added waterfall or fountain can also help keep the water moving along.
As for the integrity of the home, keeping the gutters clear and clean can prevent nesting opportunities for insects.
Lastly, be mindful of leaving the windows open, especially if screens have not been installed to keep pests out.
3. Check the weather
In this Sept. 8, 2010, file photo, a mosquito is held up for inspection at a research institute in Portland, Maine. Officials said that dry conditions across Maine and the region during the summer of 2020 led to a dramatic drop in biting insects like mosquitoes and ticks. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)
Checking the weather before heading outside can often provide insight into what to prepare for in terms of insects. Hot, humid days in particular are prime mosquito weather.
"Mosquitoes are drawn to warm, humid weather and rainy climates because they need water to survive," Julie Palm, a researcher at SCJohnson, said in SCJohnson's "Mosquito Minute." Since hurricane season is accompanied by heavy rainfall in the warmer, southern states, there can often be a spike in mosquito populations following the season, according to the site.
Dressing appropriately for going out into an area that may have ticks is not synonymous with dressing fashionably. However, it could prevent you from needing to pry off the pest that day.
It's recommended to wear breathable garments that are neutral colors, like beige or light grey. Long-sleeve shirts and long pants are ideal, and tucking the pant legs into your socks can keep ticks from climbing up.
If you use a personal repellent (and you should), do not apply it under clothing or directly on certain fabrics such as rayon, spandex, acetate or other synthetic fabrics. The repellent may damage these fabrics, though it shouldn't damage natural fibers like cotton or wool.
5. Find a repellent
There are a variety of different repellents to choose from along with their different ingredients to consider.
The most popular active ingredients in personal, skin-applied insect repellents are DEET and Picaridin. The former was developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 1946 for the use of United States Army personnel in mosquito-infested areas, according to SCJohnson. Made available for consumer use since 1957, it is now the most commonly used active ingredient in personal insect repellents.
Picaridin is a synthetic compound similar to one of the natural substances found in black pepper, according to SCJohnson. Like DEET, its use has been approved by regulatory bodies around the world and deemed safe and effective when used correctly.
In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by either mosquitoes or ticks. COVID-19 is mainly spread from person to person through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. And the World Health Organization says a mosquito bite won't give you the virus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Whether you're returning from a hike or just a walk through the woods, it's advised to immediately check yourself, your gear and any pets you brought along the way for ticks. A thorough check includes:
Around the hairline
In and behind the ears
Under arms and between the legs
Knees and ankles
If you spot a tick, it will have to be carefully removed. The CDC recommends using a pair of fine-tipped tweezers to gently grasp the bug as close to the skin where it is attached as possible.
Don't twist or sharply pull the tick, as this can cause the parts of the mouth to break off and remain in the skin. Instead, pull upward with steady, even pressure.
If by chance the parts of the mouth do break off, don't panic. Try to remove them with the tweezers. If you are unable to do so, however, the CDC recommends leaving them alone and allowing the skin to heal over.
Never crush a tick with your fingers, but dispose of it either by placing it in alcohol, flushing it down the toilet, wrapping it tightly in tape or placing it in a sealed bag or container.
For treating a mosquito bite, the CDC recommends washing the area with soap and water and applying an ice pack for at least 10 minutes to reduce swelling.
A mixture of one tablespoon of baking soda and just enough water to make a paste can help to reduce the itching when placed over the bite for at least 10 minutes.
"Mosquitoes are drawn to warm, humid weather and rainy climates because they need water to survive," Julie Palm, a researcher at SCJohnson, said in SCJohnson's "Mosquito Minute." Since hurricane season is accompanied by heavy rainfall in the warmer, southern states, there can often be a spike in mosquito populations following the season, according to the site.See your local Pest Outlook
AccuWeather's long-range forecasters believe that while thunderstorms will frequently rumble across the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Midwest, the last half of summer could see a dry spell.
To determine if you need to apply repellent before going outside, check your local AccuWeather Mosquito Forecast.
SCJohnson's OFF! bug repellents offer products that use both DEET or Picaridin for protection. There is also a DEET-free, plant-based repellent.
